A total of 889,598 babies were born across Türkiye in 2025, according to official data released by the Ministry of Interior’s General Directorate of Population and Citizenship Affairs.

Figures show that 456,932 of the newborns were boys, while 432,666 were girls, reflecting a continued demographic balance similar to previous years.

Among male newborns, Alparslan once again emerged as the most preferred name nationwide. The name was given to 7,651 baby boys in 2025, maintaining its top position for the second consecutive year.

It was followed by Göktuğ, chosen for 6,109 boys, and Metehan, which was given to 5,492 newborns. Other frequently selected names included Yusuf 4,708, Kerem 4,154, Miran 3,877 and Ömer Asaf 3,792. The names Atlas and Ömer also ranked among the most popular choices for boys throughout the year.

In the category of female newborns, the rankings shifted in 2025. While Defne had led the list in 2024, it was overtaken this year by Alya, which became the most preferred name for baby girls.

Official records show that 8,953 girls were named Alya in 2025. Defne followed with 7,873, while Gökçe ranked third with 7,692 newborns.

Other commonly chosen names for girls included Zeynep 6,338, Asel 5,977, Umay 5,728 and Asya 5,165. In addition, Elisa, İnci, Duru and Elif continued to feature prominently among parents’ preferences nationwide.

2025 was declared Türkiye’s “Year of the Family,” a nationwide initiative launched to address demographic trends and strengthen family structures.

The government introduced expanded economic support programs for young couples and families, including interest-free marriage loans and revised birth assistance payments, alongside thousands of awareness activities across all 81 provinces under the family-focused agenda.

Officials emphasized that the designation aimed to promote family values, support childbearing and respond to long-term concerns over declining fertility rates.