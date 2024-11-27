In a unique celebration of bitcoin's dramatic rise, a local agency in Istanbul's Kadıköy distributed free lokma (a traditional Turkish dessert) to mark the cryptocurrency's surge towards $100,000. Since the beginning of November, bitcoin has seen a remarkable 136% increase, setting a new record high.

An eye-catching banner hung on the lokma distribution vehicle read: "Not dollars, not gold, I am here; 1 bitcoin is $100,000." The event quickly attracted attention, with a long line forming for the free treats.

Speaking to the press, a representative from the agency explained the purpose behind the event. “Bitcoin is almost at $100,000, which is huge for our ecosystem. More than celebrating this milestone, we aim to promote bitcoin and its technology," the representative said.

"We want people to explore this ecosystem, benefit from its technological advancements, and consider the opportunities it offers."

One of the vendors, who participated in distributing lokma and is also a tradesman in the city's historic, key commercial hub Grand Bazaar, also shared his thoughts.

"Bitcoin reaching $100,000 is definitely exciting. It will probably increase interest even more. As a bazaar tradesman, I think this will also affect us, but it will likely influence altcoins as well," he commented.

In a remarkable turn of events, Bitcoin has reached the milestone of $100,000 per coin, marking a significant achievement for the cryptocurrency world.

This meteoric rise in bitcoin’s value has stirred excitement among cryptocurrency enthusiasts, financial experts and even those less familiar with digital currencies. The increase comes amid growing interest in decentralized finance, with bitcoin often seen as a barometer for the health and trajectory of the entire cryptocurrency market.