Istanbul police have arrested two suspects accused of using a caravan as a mobile drug laboratory, seizing 213 kilograms of synthetic drugs in an operation reminiscent of the U.S. television series “Breaking Bad.”

Teams from the Istanbul Police Department’s Anti-Narcotics Division launched an investigation into suspected drug production and trafficking after noticing two men carrying bags as they emerged from a foreign-plated caravan parked on a street in the Şişli district.

Police discovered three separate storage compartments concealed beneath the caravan containing liquid synthetic drugs and continued monitoring the suspects.

After around 15 days of technical and physical surveillance, officers determined that the suspects had rented a house two streets away from where the caravan was parked. Investigators found that the liquid drugs processed in the caravan were allegedly being converted into solid form at the house before being prepared for distribution.

Police raided the identified locations on Oct. 13, detaining two foreign nationals.

Searches uncovered a total of 213 kilograms of synthetic drugs, including 162 kilograms in liquid form and 51 kilograms in solid and crystallized form. Officers also seized materials allegedly used in drug production at the caravan and the house.

The suspects were referred to court after police questioning and were remanded in custody by a judge.

Operation recalls 'Breaking Bad'

The operation drew comparisons to “Breaking Bad,” the U.S. television series that aired from 2008 to 2013.

The five-season series, comprising 62 episodes, follows Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, and Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul, as they use a caravan as a mobile laboratory to manufacture drugs while attempting to evade police detection.

In the case, police said the suspects allegedly used the caravan to process liquid synthetic drugs before converting them into solid form at a nearby rented house.