Elizabeth Morris, a Muslim British animal lover, purchased a detached house in Arnavutköy, Istanbul, three years ago, transforming it into a home for nearly 50 disabled and stray cats. While staying in Istanbul on a tourist visa, she cares for the animals with "motherly affection." When she is away, her neighbors step in to look after the cats.

Throughout her life, Morris has helped hundreds of disabled, injured and stray cats, dogs and other animals. Having worked with several animal and homeless shelters in London and New York, Morris has now settled in Istanbul.

Summing up her visits by saying, "I fell in love with Türkiye," Morris has set out to create a project to improve the lives of disabled cats. The house she purchased in the metropolis has become a haven for disabled and sick cats, where Morris has been lovingly caring for dozens of felines intermittently for the past three years.

Morris' animal-loving neighbors also help care for the cats in her absence, ensuring that the warm home remains running. Morris spoke to an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent about her life devoted to disabled cats and animals.

She stated that the most important thing in her life is animals: "I have always loved animals and tried to do something for them. I worked at a wonderful charity in New York, trying to save the lives of both people and animals."

Highlighting the impact of her visit to Türkiye, Morris said, "When I came here, I fell in love with Türkiye because it was magnificent, the animals, people, food and all the cultural things amazed me. I wasn't expecting all of this. After that, I decided to buy a house here."

Morris explained that she finally decided to establish a shelter for cats in Istanbul, saying: "I am a city woman, and I have always lived in cities, like in London and New York. Living in a rural area was difficult for me, especially because I don't speak Turkish, but I managed it. It’s a wonderful thing. We now have a home where animals can be saved, where we can give them a life, rehabilitate them and help them heal. If I had bought an apartment, what would I have done with so many animals? That’s why I bought a detached house."

Morris said she dreams of obtaining Turkish citizenship so that she can take care of the cats continuously.

With tears in her eyes, Morris talked about the difficulties of caring for disabled cats, saying: "It’s an indescribable pain. We sit here all night, standing all night while nursing these babies. I have to watch these babies suffer and die because they don’t get the care and attention they deserve."

Morris shared that many of her acquaintances had told her: "Leave the animals and go. What are you doing there?" To which she replied, "Animals are my life. They are my life."

She also mentioned that the cats have high expenses, and she is increasingly struggling financially, saying: "You know, we work a lot. We are overwhelmed. We have no money, and we are in debt. You know, I work, and the money I earn goes back to the animals."

Morris shared how her life changed after becoming Muslim, saying: "Before becoming Muslim, I was always passionate about helping animals and people, but not to this extent. Now, I feel their physical pain. Their pain is my pain, and I feel compassion and love. My awareness has increased so much, and I am more sensitive to everything. I am more conscious, more patient, and more understanding of how others are and how they feel."

Şaziye Çetinkaya, a neighbor who cares for the cats when Morris is not in Istanbul, said: "Elizabeth is truly very emotional, very animal-loving. She does everything she can for a cat, and there’s nothing she can’t do. She overcomes all challenges, whether it's a sick cat or, especially, a very disabled cat. She has treated cats that are blind or paralyzed. She really cares about animals. She bought the house. Thankfully, it’s hers. Somehow, she has established a home here, but I hope she will permanently settle in Türkiye soon."

Semra Doğan, another neighbor who helps with the cats, said, "I’ve known Elizabeth for 1.5 years. She’s a very good person, very animal-loving. She supports everyone, especially animals. She is very emotional. She spends all her time, money and energy on the cats."