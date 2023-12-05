As snow blankets the pine-clad forests of the Sarıkamış district in northeastern Kars, the brown bears inhabiting the region have begun their hibernation, marking the shift in their seasonal behavior.

Emrah Çoban, the Science Coordinator at Kuzeydoğa Association, monitoring brown bears in the Sarıkamış forests via satellites, traps and cameras, revealed that among the eight bears under observation, six have already entered hibernation with the advent of December.

Çoban, involved in brown bear tracking across Türkiye, particularly in Sarıkamış, emphasized their quest to unravel the mysteries surrounding bear life in the country.

"Since 2011, we've been studying brown bears, seeking to unveil previously unknown aspects of their lives," Çoban said. "With the onset of autumn, brown bears started their preparations for hibernation.

They turned to richer autumn fruits, consumed more food and bulked up. While snowfall in our region and country has been gradual, it appears the bears have expedited their hibernation process due to the increasingly cold weather. Hibernation, at its core, is an adaptive strategy developed by animals when food becomes scarce or limited."

Sharing observations gathered from multiple regions, Çoban highlighted bears do not immediately hibernate upon snowfall. They undergo a preparatory phase, gradually culminating in their entry into hibernation.

"In winter, forests will fall silent as the bears retire for hibernation. Citizens need to heed safety protocols. Brown bears are wild and potentially dangerous animals, especially when startled or cornered. If spotted on the outskirts of cities due to snowfall, it's advisable to keep a safe distance from their habitat for both our safety and theirs," Çoban cautioned.