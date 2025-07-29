Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı announced on Tuesday that all 55 fires that broke out across the country in the past 24 hours have been brought under control.

He stated: "Currently, there is only one ongoing fire in our country, which is Bursa's Harmancık fire. We continue our efforts to fully control the fire with the support of five aircraft, 30 helicopters and 855 ground vehicles."

At a news conference held at the General Directorate of Forestry’s Fire Management Center on Tuesday, Yumaklı provided information about the current situation regarding forest fires.

Among the fires, the one that had the potential to spread was located 7 kilometers (4.35 miles) from Safranbolu in Karabük, specifically in the Kahyalar neighborhood of the central district. This fire has now been fully brought under control.

Regarding the fire in the western province of Uşak's Banaz, Yumaklı said: “We have also fully brought this fire under control. We have continued intensive interventions both from the air and on the ground for the other ongoing fires. The fires in Karabük’s Safranbolu, Antalya’s Gazipaşa and Bursa’s Kestel districts were partially controlled previously. Today, we are sharing the information that these fires have now been fully brought under control.”

Yumaklı highlighted that weather conditions have posed certain challenges in fire response efforts and made the following assessment: “In the previous days, dense fog and smoke in the morning hours and strong winds in the afternoon complicated the intervention by our aerial vehicles and prolonged the control process."

He also added: "This morning, dense fog and smoke were again present. However, as soon as the weather improved, we intensified our aerial interventions. On the ground, our teams have been working tirelessly day and night.”

Yumaklı expressed that the efforts in Bursa are progressing positively and hopes to share good news from the region during the day.

He also emphasized that the risk of forest fires remains and stated, “We are on alert until October 2025, and we will continue to be on alert. Please take precautions and avoid lighting fires in open areas. Let us not create environments that could cause fires or outbreaks in open spaces. At the slightest sign of fire, please call 112 immediately.”

Yumaklı stressed that calling 112 is sufficient and thanked the citizens who have supported firefighting efforts.

He concluded by underscoring the unprecedented solidarity between the state and the public during these difficult times, stating that this unique process has shown the world how such cooperation is achieved. He also thanked all ministries, institutions, organizations and media outlets that have responsibly informed the public and supported the fight against forest fires.

Two women watch smoke rising from the forest fire between the Orhaneli and Harmancık districts, Bursa, Türkiye, July 29, 2025. (AA Photo)

Bursa fire response efforts

Amid the ongoing forest fire between the Orhaneli and Harmancık districts, farmer Ramazan Doğru captured the public's attention for his determination to deliver water to the fire zone despite driving with a flat tire.

Doğru, 64, a resident of the rural Başak neighborhood in the Keles district, volunteered to transport water to support the firefighting efforts. He recalled the moment he arrived near the fire, witnessing the devastation and hearing the cries of animals affected by the blaze.

“I watched the fire from just 1-2 kilometers behind the scene. Hearing the animals’ cries gave me goosebumps. The fire is indescribable; it’s something I cannot put into words,” Doğru said.

After filling his water tanker, Doğru’s tire went flat shortly after passing Harmancık. Despite attempts to inflate it twice, the inner tube was damaged, forcing him to continue driving on the rim to reach the fire area. “I couldn’t unload the water just 2 kilometers away and then turn back 40 kilometers. I had to get to the fire scene,” he said.

Police officers initially stopped him, warning that he could not proceed with the vehicle in its damaged state. However, understanding his determination, they later expressed gratitude and allowed him to continue. “Who would think of turning back?” Doğru said.

Expressing his motivation, he said: “This comes from our hearts. Our ancestors passed down these lands. This is our forest, our homeland, our mountains. There are hundreds of heroes at the fire scene, working tirelessly. Why should our green nature burn?”

Doğru also emphasized the importance of every small effort in firefighting: “Even if we save a drop of water, a tree, or an ant, that is a blessing. The tire can be replaced, but the tree and the ant cannot. We villagers know how long it takes for a tree to grow.”

He added that he plans to continue volunteering and is currently waiting for the metropolitan municipality to replace his tire. “Otherwise, I would be there right now. We will stay until the fire is extinguished,” he said.

The forest fire, which started on July 26 and expanded with the help of strong winds, led to precautionary evacuations in several rural neighborhoods across the Harmancık, Orhaneli and Büyükorhan districts. Authorities arrested a suspect believed to be connected to the fire.

Four suspects were taken into custody in the Osmangazi district of Bursa on allegations of causing a fire by setting off fireworks that ignited trees.

Following a fire that broke out on Monday night in a wooded area of the Muradiye neighborhood due to fireworks and was extinguished by the fire department, the Bursa Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation.

Within this scope, officers from the district's police station of the Provincial Directorate of Security detained S.D., A.K., M.B. and M.A., who are alleged to have set off the fireworks. The suspects are currently undergoing procedures at the police station.