In Bursa, shaped pastries produced by a Greek baker’s apprentice to avoid being laid off during Ramadan have been made every year as a special treat for iftar. These shaped pastries have been a part of the bakery's offerings for 92 years. The tradition, unique to Bursa, northwestern Türkiye, is now being passed down by the baker's third-generation grandson, Şeref Seymen.

In 1933, a Greek baker’s apprentice, facing reduced work during Ramadan, began making shaped pastries to avoid being laid off. The apprentice created pastries shaped like telephone receivers, guns, swords and jugs to capture the interest of children, who had no toys at the time, and to encourage young ones to fast.

The pastries became popular, and the baker’s apprentice kept his job. The special pastries unique to Bursa have been produced and sold every Ramadan since. Now, the tradition that began 92 years ago is being carried on by Şeref Seymen, the third-generation grandson of the original baker.

Having taken his place behind the counter at the bakery run by his grandfather and father, Şeref Seymen now makes and sells the Iftar treats he once watched being made as a child.

He said: "The iftar treats that began 92 years ago have continued to this day. This way, we encourage children to fast. The shapes of the treats, like games, phones and trays, attract the attention of children. There is a great deal of interest from the kids. Our sales are doing well."