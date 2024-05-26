The "Coffee Conversations Night," organized for the third time this year by the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality, provided citizens with the opportunity to enjoy a pleasant evening sipping their coffees in the historical atmosphere of the six-century-old Silk Han. Mayor Mustafa Bozbey, who attended the coffee conversations with his wife Seden Bozbey, said: "Coffee is just an excuse. What really matters are our heartfelt conversations."

In order to highlight Bursa in gastronomy tourism, the municipality organized various events during Turkish Cuisine Week, bringing together the texture of history with the taste of coffee. The new square in front of the Silk Han, built by Hacı Ivaz Paşa in the 15th century, hosted the night. The Bursa locals enjoyed listening to the stories of the Historical Han District, told by tourist guides hired by the municipality and won gifts by correctly answering questions asked among the stories.

Together with Mayor Bozbey and his wife, Governor Deputy Rıza Gençoğlu, Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Kamil Özer, Foreign Relations Department Head Pınar Işıkyıldız, representatives of civil society organizations and citizens also attended the program.

"We will embark on a delightful journey through history," said the mayor, beginning his speech with the words, "The heart desires neither coffee nor the coffeehouse. The heart desires conversation, coffee is just an excuse."

Mustafa Bozbey, mayor of Bursa giving a speech at the "Coffee Conversations Night," Bursa, Türkiye, May 26, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Mayor Bozbey, stating that they combined the taste of coffee with the breeze of history at the "Coffee Conversations Night," said they had been meeting in the venue of memorable coffees for 40 years. Bozbey, stating that the Historical Market and Han District, which has entered the UNESCO World Heritage List, are among the first markets of the Ottoman Empire, said: "The Han District is still an indispensable part of our social life today. In this area where people with different cultures and social lives have conversed, shared their troubles, read newspapers, and played backgammon throughout history, coffee is an indispensable symbol."

He continued: "Coffee is an important part of our culture where we throw off the exhaustion of completed works from the Ottoman Empire to the present day, and share the joy of holidays, engagement ceremonies, and happy moments. Tonight, while sipping our coffees, we will both preserve our cultural heritage and enjoy pleasant moments accompanied by beautiful conversations, we will get to know different aspects of coffee culture, rediscover our traditional flavors, and embark on a delightful journey through history. Coffee is just an excuse. What really matters are our heartfelt conversations. It is the preservation of our traditions and culture. Bon appétit to everyone. I congratulate those who contributed."

After the speeches, naturally, the guests were treated to coffee. Citizens, sipping their coffees in the beautiful atmosphere of the Historical Market and Han District, spent a peaceful evening in the historical area, chatting and taking souvenir photos.

The program continued with the "Coffee Culture from Tradition to Future" conversation and coffee presentation by coffee expert and barista trainer Mehmet Koray Eroğlu. In the evening, after the Hacivat and Karagöz show, artists from the Orchestra Branch Directorate Turkish Folk and Turkish Art Music Department gave a concert, and the people of Bursa enjoyed pleasant hours accompanied by Turkish coffee.