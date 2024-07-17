Due to an algae bloom, Türkiye's largest freshwater lake, Lake Iznik in Bursa, has turned turquoise, as captured by a drone.

Approximately 300 square kilometers (116 square miles) in size as the largest lake in the Marmara region and the fifth largest in Türkiye, the lake has acquired a unique hue.

Citizens also came to the lakeside to see the turquoise color, which was formed by the algae layer rising to the water's surface due to the lack of sufficient oxygen in the lake's bottom layer, caused by seasonal temperatures.

Iznik Mayor Mehmet Kağan stated in a written statement that this natural phenomenon contributes positively to tourism in the region, saying: "This unusual beauty of our lake contributes greatly to the promotion of Iznik. Our people and guests are enjoying this beautiful view."

The lake area is a hub for recreational activities such as boating and fishing, attracting tourists and locals alike. Bekir Uslu, who has operated a beach on Lake Iznik for over two decades, emphasized the growing interest among visitors, particularly photographers, in the lake's vibrant colors. Despite environmental challenges like pollution, Lake Iznik continues to enchant with its historical legacy and scenic allure, making it a significant landmark in Türkiye's natural landscape.

Uslu emphasized the attention the lake's color attracts, saying: "There is an increase in visitors. Photographers, in particular, show great interest. We invite everyone to see this magnificent beauty."

Lake Iznik, also known as Lake Askania, has recently garnered attention as it undergoes a striking transformation Known for its historical significance near the ancient city of Nicaea (modern-day İznik), the lake plays a pivotal role in the local ecosystem and is Türkiye's fifth largest natural lake.