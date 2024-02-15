Approximately 300,000 children worldwide and 3,500-4,000 children in Türkiye are diagnosed with cancer annually, according to a recent report released on Feb. 15, Childhood Cancer Day. Among childhood cancers, leukemia ranks first, followed by brain tumors and lymphoma.

Dr. Şule Yeşil, the education officer at Ankara Etlik City Hospital Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic, explained to Anadolu Agency (AA) that cancer is characterized by the abnormal and uncontrolled proliferation of cells.

"Leukemia is the most common cancer in children worldwide and in Türkiye, followed by brain tumors in second place and lymphoma in third place. Leukemia accounts for approximately 30% of childhood cancers," Yeşil stated.

Yeşil emphasized that childhood cancer is a treatable disease, thanks to advances in diagnosis and treatment. The success rate in treatment exceeds 80% in developed countries, while in our country, it stands at 70%. Early diagnosis plays a crucial role in treatment success, with even higher rates observed in patients diagnosed early.

Parents are advised to be vigilant and consult a doctor if their child experiences symptoms such as unexplained weight loss, bone pain, refusal to walk, weakness, fatigue, anemia, frequent infections, non-healing wounds, easy bruising, abdominal swelling or palpable swelling in any part of the body.

"In addition, parents should not ignore symptoms like swollen glands in the neck, armpit or groin area, severe headaches (especially in the mornings), purulent vomiting, recent personality changes, decrease in school performance, gait disturbances, balance problems, pupil abnormalities, eye misalignment or double vision, which could indicate childhood cancers," Yeşil added.

Yeşil highlighted that scientific studies indicate a slightly higher incidence of childhood cancers in boys compared to girls, with different types of cancer prevalent in various age groups.

"Embryonic tumors, including intra-abdominal and brain tumors, are commonly diagnosed in children under 5 years old. Swelling in the abdomen, especially within the first year of age, should prompt immediate medical attention," Yeşil advised.

"Leukemias are prominent between the ages of 1 and 4, while the incidence of leukemia and lymphoma increases between birth and 20. Physicians should monitor lymph node enlargement in this age group for signs of lymphoma."

Regarding treatment, Yeşil mentioned that chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery and stem cell transplants are standard approaches. He also noted the emergence of immunotherapy, which boosts the immune system and has become a vital treatment option in many cancer therapies in recent years.