Chestnut season has begun in the natural chestnut forests above Serhat village, within the Bayramiç district of Çanakkale, northwestern Türkiye. The area has seen an influx of people eager to gather chestnuts.

The natural chestnut forests in the Mekere region, located north of Kaz Mountains, have become a popular destination for residents from nearby districts and Bayramiç since the season began.

People flocking to the area to collect chestnuts eagerly compete to gather chestnut burrs and nuts that have fallen from the trees. As temperatures rose in the afternoon, many people filled the open areas along the roadside for picnicking.

Cahit Kurt, a 57-year-old from the village of Palamutoba in Bayramiç, said, "We have an abundance of chestnuts here. We collected enough for ourselves. We came to Kaz Mountain to gather chestnuts, and after collecting enough, we enjoyed them. We welcome everyone here."

Chestnuts are an important agricultural product in Türkiye, particularly in regions like Çanakkale, where the climate and soil conditions are ideal for their growth. The chestnut season typically begins in late September and lasts until early November, attracting both locals and tourists eager to gather and enjoy this nutritious nut.