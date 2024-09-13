Turkish businessperson Kenan Yavuz has restored a 99-year-old elementary school building in northeastern Bayburt’s town of Demirözü, where both he and his father once studied. The building, which had been abandoned for years, will now serve as a community center.

The school, located in Beşpınar village, was built in 1925 as part of educational projects initiated during the early years of the Turkish republic. It holds sentimental value for many locals, including Yavuz, who decided to preserve the memories tied to the structure by launching a restoration effort.

Last year, the Kenan Yavuz Culture Foundation began the restoration project, unveiling the building’s original stone walls and reconstructing the roof, windows and doors in line with its historic character. The interior will be decorated with items from the past and designed to resemble a traditional village room, offering a social space primarily for women and village residents.

Yavuz, also the founder of the Kenan Yavuz Ethnography Museum in Beşpınar, told reporters from Anadolu Agency (AA) that the school represents one of the earliest examples of the education initiatives launched in rural Türkiye following the founding of the republic.

“The nearly 100-year-old building stands as a unique symbol of the value placed on education during the republic’s early years,” Yavuz said.

“As the Kenan Yavuz Culture Foundation, we restored the building and will now open it as a social center in our village. It was previously used as a community center when a new school was built, but its historical integrity had been damaged. We are proud to have restored it to its original state and to preserve this beauty.”

Reflecting on his personal connection to the school, Yavuz shared memories of his father, who graduated in 1944, and his own time as a student, recalling the disciplined environment that produced successful individuals from the village.

“My father graduated from this school in 1944, and I graduated in 1970. We used to study in classrooms with 50 students. Despite the challenges, many of us went on to become successful professionals,” Yavuz said.

“Our teachers lived among us, deeply connected to the village and families. They even walked through the village at night to ensure students were completing their homework. We miss those old days.”

Yavuz said it had long been his dream to return to his village and contribute in a meaningful way.

“I always dreamed of coming back to do something for my village. In the end, we established a world-class museum here,” he said, referring to the ethnography museum he founded, which now draws 50,000 visitors annually, both from Türkiye and abroad.

“Our village has become a cultural and artistic hub,” Yavuz said.

“We have artists and museums from around the world wanting to collaborate with us, which is an incredible source of pride. Every village in Anatolia is unique and culturally rich, and we need to showcase this wealth more.”

The restored school building is set to open as a community center in the coming months.