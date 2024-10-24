In 2021, internet usage among children was 82.7%, and by 2024, it had risen to 91.3%. When examined by gender, 92.2% of boys and 90.3% of girls were using the internet, compared to 83.9% and 81.5%, respectively, in 2021.

According to a statement by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), 97.4% of children who used the internet reported regular usage, a slight decrease from 98.6% in 2021. It was observed that 42.9% of children who used the internet regularly spent about two hours or more online on weekdays, while this figure was 53.6% on weekends. When analyzed by age group, weekday internet use for about two hours or more was 30.6% for the 6-10 age group and 54.4% for the 11-15 age group. On weekends, these rates were 43.2% and 63.5%, respectively.

When looking at the purposes of internet use among children who regularly used the internet, the most common activities were watching videos 83.9%, completing homework, learning or attending online classes 75.0% and playing or downloading games 72.7%. The least common activity was sending or receiving emails, at just 13.2%.

In 2024, 66.1% of children used social media. It was observed that 68.1% of boys and 64.0% of girls used social media. By age group, social media usage was 53.5% in the 6-10 age group and 79.0% in the 11-15 age group.

Of the children using social media, 97.9% did so regularly. Among those who used social media regularly, 37.1% spent about two hours or more on social media on weekdays, while this figure was 49.5% on weekends. Children aged 11-15 were found to spend about 20 percentage points more time on social media compared to children aged 6-10.

YouTube was the most used social media platform among children, with 96.3% of them using it. It was followed by Instagram at 41.5%, TikTok at 26.2%, Snapchat at 21.4%, Pinterest at 13.6%, Facebook at 9.5% and X at 4.9%. When looking at social media platform usage by age group, YouTube was the most used in both groups. TikTok ranked second for the 6-10 age group at 11.7%, while Instagram took second place for the 11-15 age group at 63.0%.

In 2024, 76.1% of children stated they used a mobile phone or smartphone. When analyzed by age group, this figure was 66.3% for the 6-10 age group and 86.2% for the 11-15 age group.

Among children who reported regular mobile phone or smartphone use, 98.2% said they used their phone regularly. The most common uses were browsing the internet 77.9%, making video or voice calls 77.3%, watching movies, series, TV shows or videos 75.0% and using social media 73.6%.

Of the children who used a mobile phone/smartphone regularly, 32.6% said they checked their phone at least every 30 minutes. This rate was 33.9% for boys and 31.2% for girls. Among children who checked their phones every 30 minutes, the rate was 19.6% in the 6-10 age group and 42.8% in the 11-15 age group.

Among children who regularly used a phone and checked it at least every 30 minutes, 3.4% said they checked their phone as the last thing before going to bed and the first thing upon waking, and used it while watching TV or eating with others. The rate for children who engaged in at least one of these behaviors was 58.6%, up from 52.4% in 2021.

The proportion of children who had at least one device, such as a computer (desktop/laptop/tablet), mobile phone/smartphone, smartwatch or gaming console exclusively for their own use was 63.8% in 2024. This figure was 66.9% for boys and 60.5% for girls. When looking at age groups, the most noticeable difference was among children who had their own mobile phone/smartphone.

In 2024, the proportion of children who had their own mobile phone/smartphone was 43.9%. Those who had their own computer was 35.7%, and those with their own smartwatch was 14.3%. These figures were 39.0%, 46.3% and 3.9%, respectively, in 2021.

When children were asked about the effects of their screen time, which included activities such as using computers, mobile phones/smartphones, the internet, social media, playing digital games and watching TV, 34.4% stated they read fewer books. This was followed by spending less time studying 33.3%, spending less time with family 25.5%, meeting and playing less with friends face-to-face 18.6% and sleeping less 17.2%.