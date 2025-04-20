President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his warm wishes for the Easter holiday, emphasizing the importance of freedom in practicing religion, culture and traditions in Türkiye.

In his message, he celebrated the religious and cultural diversity of the nation, which has made Anatolia a land of peace for thousands of years.

President Erdoğan extended his Easter greetings to Christian citizens, especially those belonging to various Christian denominations, and highlighted the significance of the values of respect and love at the heart of civilization. He wished that the peace and love brought by Easter would always be present and shared among all people.

"On the occasion of Easter, a symbol of unity, brotherhood and sharing, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all Christians, especially those living in Türkiye, and I wish them peace and prosperity," he said.

Easter celebrations took place in several cities across Türkiye, including the Fener Greek Patriarchate in Istanbul. The liturgy, led by Patriarch Bartholomeos, featured prayers, hymns and sacred rituals performed by the patriarch, with incense waved across the congregation.

Many prominent visitors, including the Greek Ambassador to Ankara, Theodoros Bizakis, Consul General of Greece in Istanbul Konstantinos Koutras, and the Consul General of Ukraine in Istanbul Roman Nedilskyi, attended the service.

Orthodox Christians from Türkiye and other countries, including Greece, Russia, Ukraine and Georgia, participated in the celebration, sharing traditional Easter treats such as Easter bread and colored eggs, lighting candles and offering prayers at the church.

In Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye, the Easter service took place at the historic Surp Giragos Armenian Church. Led by the clergy of the Armenian Patriarchate of Türkiye, the liturgy included hymns, prayers and the lighting of candles.

Attendees were offered Easter bread and painted eggs as part of the traditional celebration. Ohannes Gafur Ohanyan, vice president of the Surp Giragos Armenian Church Foundation, expressed his joy over celebrating Easter in a peaceful environment at the church, following a long hiatus. He expressed his hope that the holiday would bring peace and beauty to everyone, emphasizing the spirit of unity that Easter represents.

In Mardin, southeastern Türkiye, Syriac Christians celebrated Easter with a special liturgy held at the historic Kırklar Church. The faithful gathered with their families at the church entrance, lighting candles and offering prayers. The service, led by Mardin-Diyarbakır Metropolitan Saliba Özmen and Kırklar Church's Chief Priest Gabriel Akyüz, featured hymns sung in Turkish, Arabic, Hebrew and Syriac by the church choir. Passages from the Bible were read during the service, with Özmen delivering his message in Turkish, Arabic and Syriac.

After the service, attendees exchanged Easter greetings in the churchyard, with Muslims also joining in the celebration. Murat Özberk, president of the Syriac Orthodox Foundation, expressed the significance of the holiday, wishing for peace and harmony across the world. He highlighted the hope for an end to suffering in places like Gaza and an end to conflicts such as the war between Ukraine and Russia.

"We pray for peace during this holiday, for the whole world," Özberk said.

Emphasizing the spirit of unity, Özberk noted that different religious communities in Mardin have been celebrating holidays together for years. "Just recently, we celebrated Ramadan Bayram together. Today, we are celebrating Easter. These four holidays are celebrated by both Syriacs and Muslims in brotherhood, with mutual respect. We hope this serves as an example for the world," he added.