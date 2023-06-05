On the occasion of World Environment Day, Dr. Mustafa Aydın, chairperson of the Turkish Anti-Smoking Association and founding president of the Green Homeland Platform, shed light on the detrimental impact of cigarette butts on both human health and the environment. He emphasized the need to raise awareness about the environmental consequences of smoking, as well as the alarming number of deaths among birds resulting from the ingestion of discarded cigarette butts.

With almost 5 trillion cigarette butts being produced globally each year, the scale of this issue is immense. Shockingly, approximately 1 million birds lose their lives annually due to the consumption of these toxic remnants. Aydın also stressed that cigarettes pose significant threats to the environment and human well-being.

World Environment Day serves as a reminder of the imperative to protect our natural surroundings, said Aydın and added: "It is necessary to expose the effects of smoking, particularly on the environment. Considering that a substantial number of deaths worldwide are attributed to smoking, the harm caused by smoking to both human health and the environment is extensive."

Numerous studies have illustrated the negative impacts of cigarette butts on ecosystems. These studies have revealed that cigarette butts stunt the growth of plants and contribute to nearly half of the forest fires in Türkiye. Additionally, they account for almost 40% of the collected garbage. Expert research suggests cigarettes are responsible for deforestation, water and soil damage, and acidification, which pose severe risks to the natural environment.

Aydın also highlighted the dangerous effects of smoking on ecological life, stating: "The first damage caused by cigarettes occurs in the soil. For instance, pesticides used in tobacco farming pollute soil and water. The production methods of cigarettes and tobacco products result in the release of 2 million tons of carbon dioxide and 5 million tons of methane gas into the atmosphere, which significantly impact living organisms."

Furthermore, the production of cigarettes necessitates the felling of thousands of trees to obtain the paper and cardboard used in manufacturing. Moreover, the plastic filters found in cigarette butts survive in the environment for years as they are not biodegradable. This alarming reality contributes to the staggering number of cigarette butts produced annually, leading to the tragic deaths of approximately 1 million birds that mistakenly ingest these hazardous objects when discarded.

"As we commemorate World Environment Day, it is vital for individuals, communities, and governments to heed to action and work collaboratively to combat the detrimental effects of cigarette waste on our planet. Only through concerted efforts, we can create a sustainable and healthy environment for generations to come," he concluded.