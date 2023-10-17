As climate change influences global weather patterns, experts warn that the planting and harvest schedules for agricultural products in Türkiye may need to be adjusted.

Professor Ismet Başer, head of the Field Crops Department at Tekirdağ Namık Kemal University's Faculty of Agriculture, shared his insights with Anadolu Agency (AA) regarding the effects of climate change on Türkiye's agricultural calendar.

Başer highlighted that of the world's 4.8 billion hectares of agricultural land, only 1.5 billion hectares are cultivated. In Türkiye, there are approximately 382 million hectares of land with agricultural potential, but merely 23.5 million hectares are presently under cultivation. This discrepancy arises from the consequences of climate change, which is rapidly shrinking agricultural areas as they give way to other land uses.

To combat this alarming trend and safeguard Türkiye's agricultural future, Başer emphasized the necessity of adapting farming practices to changing climate conditions. He predicted that climate change will bring forward the harvest dates for crops, particularly summer crops, by at least a month.

Moreover, he expressed concerns that if climate change continues unabated, certain crops, such as rice, corn, sugar beets and clover, may face restrictions, especially in irrigated areas. He underlined that the patterns and types of summer crops could undergo significant transformations.

Başer stated that "If the heat continues with drought, sunflower cultivation in the Thrace region will be restricted in the coming years. There is a possibility that it will shift to other regions. Climate change predominantly affects summer crops in Thrace. We need to transition to early varieties, which are in high demand."

Furthermore, he noted that a shift toward earlier planting may be necessary. Traditionally, farmers were advised to plant late due to disease concerns, but drought conditions push for earlier planting. In regions like Thrace, with extreme drought, it is expected that more drought-resistant crops will be introduced into the production cycle within three to five years.

Başer also pointed out that changes in precipitation patterns have led to significant yield losses, especially in key crops grown in central and southeastern Türkiye, as well as the Thrace region.

To mitigate the impact of climate change on agricultural productivity, Başer offered a range of suggestions. Planning agriculture regionally is essential and farmers should consider practices like direct sowing and minimum tillage where soil conditions allow it. Focus on winter planting should be encouraged in areas with lighter soil. The promotion of drought-resistant plant varieties is also a critical strategy.

Expanding the use of technological infrastructure for monitoring climate-related parameters such as drought, temperature and humidity can help farmers make informed decisions. Soil structure maps in drought-prone regions can aid in selecting the most suitable crops. Additionally, embracing biodiversity and tapping into the rich diversity of plant species can be a powerful tool in combating the challenges posed by global climate change.