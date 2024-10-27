As part of the 101st-anniversary celebrations of the Republic of Türkiye, 101 licensed climbers gathered in Niğde for a challenging expedition to the summit of Aladağlar, a mountain range located in the Central Anatolia region of Türkiye, known as the capital of mountaineering in the country. This significant event, organized with the support of the Niğde Governorship and Niğde Municipality, commenced with a ceremonial flag-raising event in Cumhuriyet Square.

During the ceremony, attendees observed a moment of silence and sang the National Anthem to honor the republic. Niğde Governor Cahit Çelik highlighted Aladağlar's allure for climbers, stating, “Aladağlar holds incredible appeal with its challenging peaks, continuously drawing climbers. It has also become Niğde’s face of the brand.” He emphasized the importance of institutional support and expressed condolences for the recent terrorist attack against TUSAŞ, mentioning the five citizens who lost their lives. Governor Çelik vowed that participants would recite Fatiha for the martyrs at the summit.

Niğde Mayor Emrah Özdemir added that this event transcends a mere sporting activity, stating, “We will carry the principles and values of the republic to the summit in Atatürk’s footsteps.” He thanked the climbers, noting, “Every step our climbers take toward the summit symbolizes Türkiye’s determination and resolve to reach its peak. Each step is a tribute to our Republic.”

Turkish Mountaineering Federation President Ali Şenkaynağı reaffirmed Niğde's status as the capital of mountaineering, promising to mobilize resources to support the sport's development in the region. “We will support the development of mountaineering here as both the local administration and the federation,” he stated.

Following the flag ceremony, the climbers enjoyed lunch at the Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports Camp Training Center before heading to the Sokulupınar Camp area. At 4 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, they will begin their ascent toward the summit of Emler (Engin Tepe), which stands at an altitude of 3,723 meters. The "Summit Expedition with 101 Climbers on the 101st Anniversary" adheres to safety protocols established by the Niğde Governorship, emphasizing the importance of nature sports and outdoor event safety.

Participants must follow instructions communicated through various channels, including EBS, social media profiles, and press releases, agreeing to the specific conditions set by the organizers. This historic expedition symbolizes the spirit of unity and resilience that characterizes the Republic of Türkiye.