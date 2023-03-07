The historic clock at the Turkish State Railways (TCDD) train station in Malatya, one of the provinces severely hit by last month's twin earthquakes, stopped at 4:17 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.

A month on, the railways employees have not run the clock as a reminder of the earthquake, they said to reporters Tuesday.

The TCDD 5th Regional Directorate Malatya Train Station clock stopped at the minute of the first powerful earthquake on Feb. 6. Those who see the clock that stopped at 4:17 a.m. experienced emotional moments.

Railworker points at clock that stopped at 04.17, Malatya, Türkiye, March 7, 2023. (DHA Photo)

Murat Döşle, duty officer at Malatya Train Station, said they lived "the Day of Judgment" on the morning of Feb. 6 and said, "The clock stopped like this at 4:17 a.m. that day with the shaking of the earthquake. We did not start the clock that stopped at 4:17 so as not to forget the earthquake. From now on, it will always show 4:17."