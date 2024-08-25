In Istanbul's Beylikdüzü district, a new museum dedicated to Türkiye's 1980s and 1990s nostalgia is drawing visitors with its impressive collection of 15,000 diverse items. Established by collector Hakan Çelik, the museum offers a vivid journey into the past, showcasing a wide range of household goods, school supplies, grocery items, and vintage toys.

Çelik, who began his collecting journey with childhood toys, has spent years amassing these nostalgic artifacts. His collection reflects everyday life from the 1980s and 1990s, providing visitors with a unique opportunity to reconnect with a bygone era through these carefully preserved items.

Çelik meticulously recorded every detail of the items he collected, from their weight to their color. He mentions that visitors often want to purchase items related to their past, but he does not sell any of the products.

On average, visitors spend three to four hours at the museum. The museum, which features a wide variety of items, from promotional products of forgotten and bygone brands to tube televisions, old household appliances, and fake money used in Kemal Sunal’s films, has received great admiration from those who visit.

The museum also includes a section depicting the old home life, school life, and grocery store environment. Additionally, there are plans to open a section that will represent the atmosphere of an old hospital soon.

'I have about 15,000 items in my collection'

Çelik mentioned that he began by collecting his childhood toys, saying: "I used to buy my neighbor's toys. Collecting toys eventually turned into collecting grocery store boxes, and later I started gathering materials from old classrooms. As my collection grew, my wife and I decided to open a museum."

He added: "At least this way, the objects I preserved would be protected. I have about 15,000 items in my collection, and almost all of them are now preserved. It's impossible to sell any of the items here, even though some visitors love them so much they want to buy them. Unfortunately, we can't sell the items."

"Visitors are sure to find a memory from their past here. They often can't leave the museum in less than two-three hours. Since I bought these items long ago, I got them for a very good price."

"For example, a car I bought for TL 15 ($0.44) is now worth 2,500 euros ($2,798). I've traveled through more than 50 provinces in Türkiye, visiting villages; for me, time is more important than money," he said.