The Competition Authority decided to impose an administrative fine of TL 21,324,909 ($661,819) on certain French schools operating in Istanbul for allegedly collectively determining school registration fees, the elements constituting the fees and the salaries of Turkish teachers.

According to the announcement on the Competition Board's website, the investigation into Saint-Joseph, Saint Benoit, Notre-Dame de Sion, Saint Michel and Sainte Pulcherie French schools regarding the collective determination of registration fees, fee components and Turkish teachers' salaries, has been completed.

As a result of the examinations and findings during the investigation, it was concluded that these schools violated the relevant article of the Law on the Protection of Competition by collectively determining the mentioned fees and salaries.

Consequently, Saint Joseph French School was fined TL 3,339,516 for collectively determining school registration fees and TL 2,226,344 for collectively determining Turkish teachers' salaries.

Saint Benoit French School was fined TL 3,279,720 for school registration fees and TL 2,186,480 for teacher salaries.

The fine for Notre Dame de Sion French School was TL 2,532,943 for school registration fees and TL 1,688,628 for teacher salaries.

Saint Michel French School received a fine of TL 1,745,532 for collectively determining school registration fees and fee components and TL 1,163,688 for collectively determining Turkish teachers' salaries.

The fine for Sainte Pulcherie French School was TL 1,897,231 for school registration fees and TL 1,264,821 for teacher salaries.

Thus, the total administrative fine imposed on these schools amounted to TL 21,324,909.