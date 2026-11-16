The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, southern Türkiye, has attracted more than 102,000 registered participants to its Blue Zone during the first seven days, bringing the U.N. climate summit closer to the attendance record set by COP28 in Dubai in 2023.

A total of 102,610 people registered to enter the Blue Zone, which hosts heads of state and government, ministers, national delegations, accredited observers and international organizations, according to the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry.

COP28 recorded 112,724 participants, the highest attendance at a U.N. climate conference to date. With four days remaining until COP31 concludes on Nov. 20, organizers expect both Blue Zone participation and Green Zone visitor numbers to set new records.

The Green Zone has welcomed 212,000 visitors so far, reflecting strong public interest in the summit's broader climate action program.

The Green Zone program was designed around a “mirroring” approach that connects it with the Blue Zone, where formal negotiations take place.

Under the model, issues discussed during negotiations are presented in the Green Zone on the same day through practical climate initiatives and Türkiye's flagship projects, bringing climate discussions to a wider audience.

Designed to bring together public institutions, civil society, businesses and international organizations, the Green Zone has become a platform for discussing climate solutions beyond the formal negotiating process.

More than 1,500 panels are being held across the area, including more than 400 sessions in six thematic hubs covering science and technology, climate finance, resilient cities, energy and transport, green industrialization and zero waste.

The hubs feature nine stages, where panels run daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Culture, climate action

The summit's Blue Zone also features the Peace Road, a route connecting different venues along a pond and bringing together transportation, rest areas, meeting points and food services. Kiosks and refreshment points help participants navigate their busy schedules.

Meanwhile, COPArt, the summit's cultural and artistic program, hosts discussions on the relationship between climate, culture and the arts through its COPArt Talks stage.

During the first week, the stage welcomed Turkish and international artists, environmental organizations and museum representatives, while discussions also explored the role of creative industries in climate action.

Organizers are compiling daily data and analysis into the “COP31 Impact Atlas,” using heat maps, infographics and editorial reports. The initiative aims to provide insights that can inform policymaking and institutional climate strategies in Türkiye and other countries.