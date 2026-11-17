Former Minister of Food, Agriculture and Livestock Mehmet Mehdi Eker has called for stronger climate financing, drought-resilient agriculture and international cooperation to address growing threats to food security, urging the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, southern Türkiye, to turn commitments into tangible results.

Speaking to Daily Sabah, Eker said, “Climate change is not a distant projection anymore. It is an active reality that we are living in,” stressing that the international community needed to move beyond discussions and develop practical solutions that could be implemented on the ground.

Eker said the pace of global warming over the past two centuries had made the current period particularly concerning, warning that the consequences were increasingly visible through severe droughts, floods and other extreme weather events.

While natural systems have undergone climatic changes throughout Earth's history, he said, the speed of the current warming trend is a central concern.

Eker emphasized that the consequences were particularly serious for agriculture and food security, as changing rainfall patterns, declining water availability and extreme weather threaten crops, livestock, beekeeping and forests.

Mediterranean region among most vulnerable

Eker identified the Mediterranean basin, the Middle East and areas extending toward South Asia as particularly vulnerable to climate change, warning that droughts and increasingly unpredictable precipitation patterns were placing agricultural production under mounting pressure.

The consequences are not limited to crop yields, he said, but extend to livestock, beekeeping, forest ecosystems and the livelihoods of communities that depend on agriculture.

He called for greater investment in water management and drought-resilient agricultural production, arguing that countries must prepare for climate-related disasters through scientific research, effective planning and practical implementation.

Eker believes COP31 provides an opportunity to establish a stronger connection between climate policy and the needs of agricultural communities facing immediate risks.

He welcomed Türkiye's capacity to organize the conference, describing it as an important international gathering that demonstrates the country's institutional capabilities. However, he said the event's ultimate value would depend on whether it produces concrete outcomes.

Former Food, Agriculture and Livestock Minister Mehmet Mehdi Eker speaks with Daily Sabah editor Amez Ahmed, Antalya, Türkiye, Nov. 11, 2026. (Daily Sabah Photo)

Climate finance key to implementation

Eker said countries needed adequate financial resources to turn climate adaptation plans into practical projects, urging development banks, investment banks and other international financial institutions to expand funding, particularly for vulnerable nations.

“Without money, without investment, without finance, you can't, you can't do anything,” he said, arguing that climate commitments would have limited impact without the resources for implementation.

He called for financing at affordable interest rates, warning that expensive borrowing could prevent countries from carrying out essential projects. Grants and other forms of assistance may also be necessary for smaller nations with limited financial capacity.

“What I would expect from the outcomes of this conference is increased climate financing and the allocation of resources, more financial resources,” Eker said, also calling for greater knowledge-sharing and international cooperation.

He argued that responsibility for addressing climate change should reflect countries' differing capacities and contributions to the problem, particularly given the limited resources available to many vulnerable nations.

Small island countries face severe risks from storms, flooding and other extreme weather events that can destroy agricultural fields, greenhouses and orchards, he said. Early-warning systems and reliable meteorological information are therefore essential to reducing losses.

Eker said the international community must recognize its shared exposure to climate risks.

“We are living in the same vessel, in the same ship,” he said. “If something happens, all of us will be directly affected by it.”

He also highlighted the financial toll of climate-related disasters, estimating that cumulative losses over the previous three decades had reached between $3.8 trillion and $3.9 trillion, or approximately $140 billion annually.

Food insecurity extends beyond production

Eker cautioned against viewing food security solely through the lens of agricultural output, pointing to continued hunger despite high global grain production.

Citing figures he attributed to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), he referred to global grain production of approximately 2.95 billion tons, including wheat, maize and rice.

“But we still have food security issues,” he said, arguing that the problem was also driven by geopolitical risks, trade protectionism and socioeconomic inequalities.

Wars and disruptions to international trade routes can affect food transportation, procurement and affordability, further undermining access to essential supplies, he said.

Referring to food insecurity in Gaza, Yemen and Sudan, Eker called for diplomatic efforts to prevent atrocities and urged countries to uphold shared humanitarian principles.

“Because if the food is used as a weapon, as a weapon against children, against women, against older people, then it must stop,” he said.

His remarks underscored the need to address both the availability of food and the political and economic barriers that prevent vulnerable populations from accessing it.

Food waste compounds global inequalities

Eker identified food loss and waste as another major obstacle to food security, estimating that approximately 1.5 billion tons of food are lost or wasted worldwide each year.

“With this amount of food, you could feed billions of people,” he said, arguing that reducing waste could make a substantial contribution to addressing hunger.

He explained that losses occur throughout the food supply chain, from harvesting and storage to processing, packaging, retail and household consumption. Tackling the problem therefore requires greater awareness and action at every stage.

Eker cited Türkiye's campaign against bread waste, launched during his tenure as agriculture minister, as an example of how public awareness initiatives can deliver measurable results.

“We launched a campaign against bread waste in Türkiye, and we saved 385 million loaves of bread,” he said, adding that the initiative saved approximately $1.3 billion (TL 65.54 billion) in one year.

He stressed that reducing food waste also conserves the natural resources used in production, particularly water.

“It is not just about saving bread. It is also about saving fresh water,” he said.

COP31 must deliver practical solutions

Eker said that for COP31 to be successful, it should deliver concrete action on climate financing, water management and drought-resilient agriculture, supported by scientific cooperation and early-warning systems.

He stressed that food insecurity is also driven by conflict, trade barriers, inequality and food waste, calling for stronger international cooperation to protect vulnerable populations.

He said the conference’s success should be measured by its ability to turn climate commitments into practical solutions that safeguard agricultural production, conserve water and strengthen food security.