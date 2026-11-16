The first week of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, southern Türkiye, has brought a wave of green investment announcements, new climate initiatives and high-level diplomatic engagement, but some difficult negotiations remain unresolved as countries enter the final days of the summit, which concludes on Nov. 20.

More than 100 world leaders attended the Leaders’ Summit on Nov. 11-12; the gathering has put Türkiye’s ambition to turn climate commitments into practical action in the spotlight, with governments, financial institutions and businesses announcing partnerships intended to accelerate the transition to a lower-carbon economy.

The opening days featured national statements from heads of state and government, alongside high-level discussions on clean energy and electrification, green industrialization, climate finance, implementation of the Paris Agreement and urban resilience.

The COP31 Presidency’s Action Agenda is running alongside the formal negotiations, bringing governments, businesses and financial institutions together to advance projects, strengthen partnerships and mobilize investment.

While the Action Agenda focuses on voluntary initiatives and investment commitments, formal COP decisions are negotiated by governments. Investment announcements and new partnerships can accelerate climate action, but they do not automatically translate into official decisions. These decisions are generally adopted by consensus among parties to the U.N. climate convention. The challenge is to turn the momentum generated by new partnerships into agreed outcomes that countries with differing economic circumstances and energy priorities can support.

First-week outcomes

Türkiye announced partnerships worth more than $26 billion (TL 1.31 trillion) in green investment. An agreement with China covers $15 billion in renewable energy, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has joined the Renewable Energy Acceleration and Clean Transition Platform (REACT), with plans to invest $6 billion in Türkiye over five years. Türkiye has also signed agreements worth $5.1 billion with development banks.

The announcements include a mix of planned investments and signed agreements, with their eventual impact depending on financing arrangements and implementation.

International climate finance efforts have also gained momentum. British International Investment, FinDev Canada and Norway’s Norfund have launched a partnership aimed at mobilizing $10 billion in climate and energy transition investment in emerging markets by 2030, including private capital. The initiative focuses on projects involving renewable energy, electricity infrastructure, energy storage, sustainable fuels and industrial decarbonization.

Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank, the Green Climate Fund and the governments of the Cook Islands and Palau have launched a program to mobilize more than $1 billion to support 14 Pacific island communities.

Philanthropic partners have announced $480 million in funding for efforts to curb methane and other super pollutants, alongside an additional $25 million for the Super Pollutant Country Action Accelerator. The International Fund for Agricultural Development has also announced a $70 million bond to support climate adaptation and rural development.

The COP31 Presidency has introduced several initiatives designed to turn climate commitments into practical projects, including the Climate Implementation Bridge (BRIDGE), the Sustainable Urban Resilience Financing Facility (SURFF) and the Istanbul Zero Waste Action Platform. Additional initiatives focus on health, agriculture, green industrialization and children and youth.

Electrification has emerged as one of the Presidency’s flagship priorities, with efforts to build international support for a faster shift toward electricity across key sectors of the economy.

A total of 180 companies with combined annual revenues of $1.69 trillion have backed electrification, while the International Chamber of Commerce, which represents 45 million companies, supports the 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge. The initiative aims to increase electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035.

A utilities alliance has raised its combined annual investment plans to at least $156 billion, putting its members on track to mobilize more than $1 trillion for the energy transition by 2030. The newly launched Electrify Now Finance Coalition is also expected to help channel funding toward electrification, while the Climate Investment Funds are mobilizing more than $1.2 billion for clean electricity, power grids, energy storage and electrification.

Negotiations enter decisive week

Despite the investment announcements and new initiatives, several major issues remain unresolved as COP31 enters its final week. Negotiators are preparing for more intensive ministerial-level consultations on climate finance, adaptation, emissions reduction and the just transition.

More than 100 agenda items and around 60 significant mandates remain under negotiation, covering mitigation, adaptation, climate finance, science, transparency and implementation, according to COP31 President of Negotiations Chris Bowen.

COP31 President Murat Kurum said the coming week would be crucial for translating the progress made in Antalya into concrete decisions.

“We will intensify our ministerial-level consultations and work hard to translate the issues under consideration by countries into common decisions,” Kurum said.

“Our objective is clear. We will turn commitments into decisions that make a real difference in people’s lives,” he added.

Bowen said discussions during the first week had been constructive but acknowledged that important issues remained to be resolved. Further technical work and political engagement will be needed to bring countries closer to an agreement before the conference concludes on Nov. 20.

As COP31 enters its second week, the central challenge will be to bridge differences among countries and secure consensus on a shared outcome.