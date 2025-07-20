Bicycle use in Istanbul could play a pivotal role in addressing urban mobility problems, especially over short distances, if the city invests in integrated and safe infrastructure, according to Murat Suyabatmaz, president of the Cyclists’ Association.

Suyabatmaz evaluated the state of bicycle use in Istanbul, discussed structural deficiencies and highlighted the potential of cycling as a sustainable transportation alternative.

He emphasized that bicycles are not just a form of recreation but a practical and environmentally friendly mode of urban travel that remains underutilized due to infrastructure gaps.

“Bicycles can become serious partners in solving urban transportation problems in Istanbul if we provide the right infrastructure,” he said.

Suyabatmaz noted that nearly 4 million bicycles in Istanbul are in usable condition. However, their contribution to daily transportation remains minimal. While cycling rates are rising, largely driven by the popularity of electric bikes, he stressed that the full benefits of cycling, including improved air quality, noise reduction, cost savings, and decreased carbon emissions, can only be realized through strategic planning.

He pointed out that many districts in Istanbul, such as Ümraniye, Beylikdüzü, Avcılar, Levent, Zeytinburnu, Ataköy, and Florya, are naturally suited to cycling due to their relatively flat terrain. However, usage remains largely limited to coastal areas like Kadıköy and Fenerbahçe, where existing infrastructure is somewhat better.

“Our goal isn’t to bike from Beylikdüzü to Pendik, but rather to make it easy for someone to cycle to the grocery store, mosque, school or metro station within their neighborhood,” Suyabatmaz explained.

One of the biggest challenges facing cyclists in Istanbul is the lack of safe, dedicated bike paths. According to Suyabatmaz, many young people are interested in using bicycles for sport or leisure but are deterred by safety concerns.

He also highlighted global data showing that bicycle-related fatalities make up only about 1% of traffic deaths, even in cities where cycling is widespread. Most accidents are caused by car drivers failing to notice cyclists, especially at intersections.

“Drivers tend to watch for other cars or buses, but they often miss cyclists or pedestrians. That’s why mirror checks at turns are critical,” he warned.

He also acknowledged that some cyclists contribute to the problem by riding at night without lights or reflective gear, or by ignoring traffic rules like red lights.

Comparing Istanbul to European cities like Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Utrecht, Suyabatmaz said that even colder, wetter climates have managed to make cycling an essential part of daily life through early planning and policy enforcement.

“In places like Amsterdam, bicycle usage rates reach 73%, averaging 60% citywide. In Istanbul, we’re at just 2.5%. The main reason is the lack of safe bicycle paths,” he said.

He added that some European cities have successfully boosted cycling through strict traffic penalties and reduced speed limits in urban areas. He also called for a phased approach in Istanbul, beginning with new housing developments and pilot neighborhoods.

With electric bicycles becoming increasingly popular, Suyabatmaz also addressed the growing trend of converting them into mopeds using throttle kits. He warned that such modifications carry significant legal and safety implications.

“If your e-bike exceeds 25 kph (15.5 mph) or uses a throttle, it is legally a motorcycle. You’ll need a plate, license, and helmet. Without them, you could face fines up to TL 37,000 ($916.03),” he explained.

Suyabatmaz stressed the alignment between cycling and environmental sustainability. He said bicycles support all 17 of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals by reducing emissions, conserving energy, encouraging physical activity, and contributing to a more livable city.

“Cycling is like planting trees every day. It’s carbon-free, silent, economical, and healthy,” he said.

Suyabatmaz concluded by sharing a vision that begins with safe, local cycling infrastructure and extends to national-level tourism routes. While many European countries have established thousands of kilometers of cycling paths, Türkiye still lags behind.

“In Germany, bicycle tourism routes stretch over 40,000 kilometers (24,855 miles). In the EU, it’s more than 90,000. We’ve prepared a 3,000-kilometer intercity bicycle tourism project, but our immediate priority is creating safe paths to schools, markets and mosques,” he said.