A Turkish expatriate has completed a more than 3,000-kilometer (1,864-mile) bicycle journey from Amsterdam to Istanbul to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease, turning a personal family experience into a campaign aimed at encouraging greater public understanding of the condition.

Semih Gürbüz, a 34-year-old banker born and raised in the Netherlands, arrived in Istanbul after cycling through seven countries over 46 days. The journey was inspired by the memory of his grandmother, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease.

Speaking after reaching Istanbul, Gürbüz said the experience highlighted the importance of raising awareness about a condition that affects millions of people worldwide.

"My grandmother had Alzheimer's, and her illness deeply affected me," he said. "At the time, we didn't know enough about how to support someone living with the disease. We learned more as time passed, but much of that knowledge came too late."

He said one of the main goals of the journey was to encourage greater public awareness about Alzheimer's and help people better understand how to approach and support patients and their families.

The journey was completed without the assistance of an electric bicycle. Including his luggage, the total weight of the bicycle sometimes reached between 40 and 50 kilograms.

The route took him across 7 countries and presented numerous physical and logistical challenges. Gürbüz said he encountered mountainous terrain, roads without dedicated cycling lanes and long stretches of isolated countryside.

"There were places where I had to push my bicycle uphill for long distances," he said. "In some areas there were no cycling paths, so I had to share the road with vehicles. There were also moments when stray dogs chased me or when I found myself completely alone on remote roads."

Despite the challenges, Gürbüz said he never considered abandoning the trip.

He explained that thoughts of his grandmother and the broader goal of raising awareness for Alzheimer's kept him motivated throughout the journey.

As he approached Türkiye, emotions began to intensify. Gürbüz entered the country on the 42nd day of his journey and described seeing the Turkish flag as one of the most memorable moments of the trip.

"When I saw the Turkish flag, I couldn't hold back my tears," he said.

After crossing into Türkiye, he said he was touched by the support and hospitality shown by local residents, shopkeepers and strangers he met along the way.

The journey ended in Istanbul, where Gürbüz was welcomed by his fiancee and family in a surprise reception that he described as one of the happiest moments of his life.

Beyond raising awareness about Alzheimer's, Gürbüz hopes his journey encourages people to adopt healthier lifestyles and pay greater attention to brain health.

He stressed that exercise should not be viewed solely as a way to improve physical fitness.

"Sport is not only for building muscles," he said. "It is also important for training the brain. We need to take care of our minds as much as we take care of our bodies."

Gürbüz encouraged people to stay active from an early age through activities such as cycling, walking, reading and engaging in new experiences that stimulate the mind.

"I rode every meter with the goal of reaching Istanbul," he said. "It was an unforgettable journey, both physically and emotionally."