Danish drug trafficker Mike Gerner Larsen, wanted by Interpol with a Red Notice, was captured in Başakşehir, Istanbul, as part of Operation "KUYU-38."

It was determined that the suspect entered Türkiye using a fake passport. Since Larsen had not committed any crimes in Türkiye, he was handed over to the Provincial Immigration Administration for deportation after the necessary procedures.

Larsen, who was sought internationally due to his involvement in drug trafficking in Denmark, was found to be in Istanbul; following intelligence work by the Narcotics Crime Fighting Branch, the Intelligence Branch and the Immigration Smuggling and Border Gates Branch, it was determined that the suspect was staying in Başakşehir. An operation was carried out at the address, where Mike Gerner Larsen was arrested and taken into custody.

During the search at the address, a gun and two fake passports were seized.

The Ministry of the Interior shared an update on the operation via social media, stating: "Mike Gerner Larsen, who was internationally wanted by Interpol for 'Drug Trafficking' under a Red Notice issued by Denmark, was captured in Istanbul during Operation 'KUYU-38.' In coordination with the Interpol-Europol Department and the Directorate of Migration Management, joint efforts were made by Istanbul Police Department’s Narcotics Crime Fighting, Intelligence and Immigration Smuggling and Border Gates Branches."

"Larsen, who was involved in large-scale cocaine trafficking to Denmark and had been smuggling cocaine with his accomplices, was apprehended in Istanbul's Başakşehir district; no matter which notice they are under, we will not allow international organized crime groups or drug traffickers to disturb the peace of our people. We will capture them one by one and bring them to justice; we congratulate the heroic police officers who carried out the operations in coordination with the Interpol-Europol Department and the Directorate of Migration Management."