Restoration work has begun on an 800-year-old wooden mosque built during the Danishmend era in the Terme district of Samsun in northern Türkiye, preserving one of the region's significant cultural landmarks.

The mosque, located in the Yenicamii neighborhood, is undergoing structural reinforcement and restoration to safeguard its original character while ensuring its preservation for future generations.

Among the oldest mosques in the district, the nail-free wooden structure has long served the community, particularly for Friday and holiday prayers. The restoration project, led by the Samsun Governor's Office and the Samsun Metropolitan Municipality, aims to maintain the mosque's architectural integrity, which reflects the Danishmend era's construction techniques.

Noted for its cultural and historical significance, the mosque features wooden components assembled using an interlocking technique, with its base elevated by stone foundations to protect it from ground moisture.

Terme Mayor Şenol Kul, who inspected the restoration efforts on-site, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the project also includes landscaping improvements to make the site more accessible to visitors.

“The nail-free wooden mosque is a crucial part of our historical heritage,” Kul said. “It is not just a place of worship but also a structure that carries the historical and spiritual traces of our past. Our goal is to preserve its historical fabric and pass it down as both a place of worship and a cultural treasure.”

Kul emphasized that the restoration has already begun to reveal the mosque's unique craftsmanship. “The mosque was built using interlocking wooden beams without nails, including its windows. Given Terme's high groundwater levels, it was elevated on stone and rock foundations. We know that it dates back to the Danishmend period because of the surrounding cemetery, which belongs to that era. Further research after the restoration will help uncover more about its historical identity. We plan to restore this structure in the best possible way and pass it on to future generations.”

Cengiz Keleş, the head of the Yenicamii neighborhood, expressed his gratitude to Kul for supporting the restoration efforts.

“We are working to revive a piece of history,” Keleş said. “With God's will, we are striving to preserve this mosque, which has stood the test of time, and pass it on to future generations.”