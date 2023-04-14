The death toll from the pair of powerful earthquakes that stuck Türkiye in February has risen to 50,500, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu confirmed during a news conference at the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) coordination center in Kahramanmaraş Friday.

Elaborating on the relief measures underway in the quake-hit region, the minister noted the survivors of the catastrophe have displayed a great deal of patience and compliance, vowing that authorities will continue to be with them till the end.

Commenting about survivors who moved to other cities and provinces, the minister noted that around 20% of affected citizens returned to the region. "As they return, we need to note that we are also working toward meeting their tent, container and shelter needs," he added.

He also noted that debris removal continues in a planned manner, while wreckage in city centers is being steadily removed. He also reiterated that the process to remove debris from the collapsed buildings will be completed in all provinces, except Hatay, by the start of the Eid al-Fitr holiday on April 21, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Soylu also thanked coordinating governors, district governors, municipalities, institutions from public and private sectors, and especially the AFAD for their efforts since the disaster hit the country.

At the same time the Minister of National Education (MEB) Mahmut Özer on Friday said: "As of April 24, education and training will begin in Hatay and Adıyaman center and all districts. The process will continue in 81 provinces."

According to the policy, after the midterm spring break that begins on Friday afternoon and the three-day Eid al-Fitr celebrations next week, schools in all 81 provinces in Türkiye including the earthquake-hit zone, will be opened on Monday, April 24, 2023.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces of Adana, Adıyaman, Dıyarbakır, Elaziğ, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa.

Around 14 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.