A cat that lost two of her kittens during a difficult labor successfully gave birth to three more via cesarean section at a veterinary clinic in Adana, southern Türkiye, after her owner recognized the complications and sought immediate help.

The Tabby cat, named "Boncuk," experienced problems during her delivery, prompting her owner to take her to a veterinary clinic.

During the examination conducted by veterinarians Ismail Serdar Sayar and Gurbet Metin, it was determined that the cat's health was at risk following the loss of her first two kittens. The veterinarians immediately decided to perform a cesarean section to ensure the survival of both the mother and her remaining kittens.

Taken into the operating room, Boncuk successfully gave birth to three healthy kittens through the surgical procedure. After a period of careful monitoring, both the mother cat and her newborns were discharged and returned safely to their owner.

Veterinarian Gurbet Metin emphasized the importance of seeking veterinary care without delay in cases of prolonged or stalled labor in cats. She explained that cesarean sections can be life-saving in situations where natural delivery is not possible.

"Otherwise, the kittens could harm the mother. The birth canal of the mother was too narrow for a natural delivery. Cats with narrow birth canals need cesarean sections because kittens can get stuck. The surgery was successful, and afterward, the mother started eating and drinking. She is currently in good health," Metin said.

The owner expressed her relief and happiness following the successful operation. She said, "They performed a cesarean on my cat. The operation was successful, and all three kittens are healthy. I am as happy as they are."