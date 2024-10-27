In France, the unveiling of the first bust of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, was held under the leadership of the Yunus Emre Institute and the Trabzon Association in Paris.

With contributions from the Cultural and Promotion Attaché of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities and the efforts of the Trabzon Association, a ceremony was organized for the unveiling of Atatürk's bust in the suburb of Epinay-sur-Seine, near Paris.

The ceremony began with an opening speech by Bülent Cumur, the president of the Trabzon Association, and was attended by high-ranking diplomats, politicians, bureaucrats and businesspeople from Türkiye and France.

Türkiye's Ambassador to Paris, Yunus Demirer, and the Mayor of Epinay, Herve Chevreau, were also present at the ceremony.

In his speech, Ambassador Demirer referenced the visit of French commander Charles de Gaulle to Türkiye in 1968, emphasizing Gaulle's admiration for Atatürk. He thanked all the institutions that made this significant initiative possible, especially the Trabzon Association.

The bust, which stands 80 centimeters (31.5 inches) tall on a 1.1-meter concrete pedestal located in front of the Trabzon Association building in Epinay-sur-Seine, aims to preserve Türkiye's cultural and spiritual heritage.