The Bursa Metropolitan Municipality signed a protocol with major Turkish software firm HAVELSAN for digital transformation in the city's Botanic Park, which is one of the largest parks in Türkiye's northern province of Bursa.

With the transformation, a wide-ranging work from smart irrigation systems to artificial intelligence-supported applications, will be implemented within the framework of the protocol.

The municipality has made an important move in the transformation of Bursa into a smart city with the B-CUBE Smart Urbanism and Innovation Center and the smart transformation of Botanik Park is among the initial steps.

The protocol signing ceremony was attended by the Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank, Bursa Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Alinur Aktaş and HAVELSAN General Manager Mehmet Akif Nacar.

Speaking at the ceremony, Aktaş said that they benefited from technological opportunities and new developments within the framework of smart urbanism.

Noting that with this transformation, cameras installed as a security measure, detecting every single visitor will make the parks safer. In addition, air quality and humidity detection sensors are installed, which will automatically activate the irrigation system to shower the garden when necessary.

"In this way, we will save water on a large scale and use our resources more efficiently. With the smart management of water we aim to increase efficiency, which will significantly reduce costs and environmental sustainability," said Aktaş.

Stating that Bursa is always one step ahead in smart urban planning applications, Varank also wished the Botanic Park to be beneficial for the work that will make it safer for citizens.