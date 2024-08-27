Antalya's Dinopark, renowned for its "dinosaur" theme, aims to attract 60,000 visitors this year. Since opening in 2012, the park in southern Türkiye has welcomed over 1 million guests.

Located in Kemer's Göynük neighborhood, the park features 35 different animatronic dinosaurs, ranging from the fearsome "T-Rex" to the gentle "Apatosaurus." Visitors can learn about these prehistoric creatures through informative displays and interactive exhibits.

In addition to educational experiences, the park offers entertainment with its fossil excavation area designed for children. Dinopark also includes play areas, a pool and a "Deepfear" horror park for adults.

Mustafa Erkan, one of the park's operators, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that their goal is to provide both educational and entertaining experiences for children. He noted that dinosaurs, which lived millions of years ago, capture the imagination of many children, guiding their thematic choices.

Erkan highlighted that the park is regularly updated to maintain its appeal. It features moving and sound-enabled dinosaur models, children’s play areas, a pool, a dig site, a restaurant and a gift shop, ensuring visitors can spend an entire day enjoying the park.

Since its inception, Dinopark has welcomed nearly 1 million visitors, and this year, it aims to surpass 60,000 guests. Recent enhancements include hosting group meals, weddings and birthday parties. The park is also working on infrastructure improvements to offer daytime child care services.

Erkan noted that the majority of visitors come from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), with growing interest from German, British, Iranian and, in recent years, Arab tourists.