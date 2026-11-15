Divers and children joined an underwater and coastal cleanup in Antalya, southern Türkiye, as part of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), highlighting the importance of protecting marine ecosystems and reducing waste.

The event was organized through cooperation between the Antalya Governor's Office, Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, Konyaaltı Municipality and an underwater sports club.

Divers collected plastic bottles, beverage cans, clothing and other waste from the seabed, while children helped gather rubbish along the shoreline.

Ibrahim Ilhami Koç, head of the Youth and Sports Services Department at Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, said the city was hosting a major international event focused on environmental protection and climate change.

He described COP31 as an important U.N. platform for addressing global environmental challenges, adding that the cleanup campaign reflected the need to translate environmental awareness into practical action.

Koç said underwater and coastal cleanup activities are held five times a year, bringing together divers and local communities to protect the marine environment.

“While our divers cleaned the seabed, we also carried out a coastal cleanup with our children. Ultimately, this sea belongs to us. We must be a breath of life for the future. The blue is ours, the green is ours,” he said.

Koç also highlighted Antalya's appeal as one of the world's leading destinations, saying its natural environment was among the reasons the city was selected to host COP31.

The event concluded with participants unfurling a Turkish flag at sea.