The 5,000-year-old Diyarbakır Walls, which are on the UNESCO World Heritage List, continue to stand in all their glory. Located in southeastern Türkiye, Diyarbakır is a city rich in historical and cultural heritage, particularly known for its ancient walls. The city, positioned on the historic Silk Road, has hosted many civilizations throughout history.

The Diyarbakır Walls, which bear traces from the Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman periods, are an impressive structure measuring 5.5 kilometers (3.4 miles) in length and 12 meters (39 feet) in height. They are one of the main attractions for both domestic and foreign tourists.

However, due to the height of the walls, there have been incidents of visitors falling, to address this issue, iron railings are being installed in the Içkale section of the UNESCO-listed walls.

Hediye Sanrı, a visitor to the walls, stated: "It’s a nice thought for tourists. However, I do not support it as it damages our history. It lacks aesthetic value; it does not look beautiful. It ruins the appearance and aesthetics of our cultural heritage. Although they may be trying to prevent the danger of falling, it destroys the aesthetic of history and causes harm.”

Such opinions highlight the concerns of many visitors regarding the preservation and aesthetics of the walls.

The Diyarbakır Walls symbolize the city's cultural identity and house historical relics that transport visitors back in time. However, the absence of an official statement from authorities about the ongoing works raises curiosity among locals and tourists.