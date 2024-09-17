The Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) continues to promote the Turkish language, culture and civilization at its representative office in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The Doha Yunus Emre Institute Turkish Cultural Center organizes numerous events that introduce Türkiye's cultural values to a wide audience, reaching thousands of locals and foreigners in Doha.

In this context, the new session at the Doha Yunus Emre Institute includes eight different courses and 14 workshops, with nearly 1,000 participants expected, along with seminars.

The representative office will offer a variety of activities this year, including Turkish language courses for adults and children, Turkish story reading classes, tourism Turkish language courses and workshops showcasing traditional Turkish arts such as archery, ebru (marbling), tezhip (illumination) and miniature art.

The new office in Doha will also host Turkish coffee days, showcasing one of Türkiye’s cherished cultural traditions. Participants will have the chance to enhance their Turkish language skills by exploring a wealth of books in the institute's extensive library.

Since 2016, Turkish language courses have garnered significant interest from diverse age groups and professions. In response to demand, the institute also offers tailored Turkish language courses for personnel of the Qatari Ministry of Defense.

Promoting Turkish culture

Professor Ahmet Uysal, coordinator of YEE Doha, stated that the institute contributes to the advancement of relations between the two countries and facilitates the exchange of civilization, art, and culture.

Uysal emphasized that these events not only promote Turkish culture but also highlight shared values between cultures, he pointed out that Yunus Emre's line "Come, let's get to know each other" inspires their work.

"Everyone in Doha, including our Turkish citizens, is the recipient of our call 'Come, let's get to know each other.' We strive to share and promote the beauty of Turkish culture wherever we are, the intense interest in Türkiye in Qatar also reflects positively on our courses," Uysal said.

He added, "We expect a strong turnout for the new seminars we are offering this year on 'Culture, Society and Politics in Türkiye.'"

Beşir Lütfi, a Turkish language student and professor of Economics and Islamic Finance at Qatar University, praised YEE’s Turkish curriculum. "I completed the course successfully and can now speak better, Turkish is a beautiful and easy language," he said.

Lütfi expressed his enjoyment in communicating in Turkish, stating: "I love reading Turkish storybooks and following Turkish culture and intellectual life. I practice Turkish with my teachers and friends here. I want to visit Türkiye, try Turkish dishes and speak Turkish with people."

Mustafa Göksu, Türkiye’s ambassador to Doha, noted that many people in Qatar have come to know the Turkish language and culture thanks to the YEE.

Göksu described the Yunus Emre Institute in Doha as "Türkiye’s smiling face, compassionate hand and gateway to Turkish culture and civilization in Qatar."

Established in 2009 to enhance Türkiye's international recognition and contribute to cultural interaction worldwide, the Yunus Emre Institute continues its work across more than 150 locations globally, focusing on cultural diplomacy, scientific diplomacy and Turkish language education.