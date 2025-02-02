In Tunceli, located in Türkiye’s Eastern Anatolia Region, the lower gate of the 2,800-year-old Pertek Castle, built atop a hill during the Urartian period, has reemerged as drought-driven water level drops in Keban Dam Lake reveal its hidden structure.

Constructed in the eighth century B.C. on a steep hill by the Murat River, Pertek Castle became an island in 1974 when the Keban Dam was built. The castle, an important historical and touristic site in Pertek, has housed various civilizations, including the Urartians, Persians, Hellenes, Romans, Seljuks and Mengujekids.

It was restored during the Ottoman Empire and features two nested walls, ruins between the walls and architectural remnants such as a cistern. The castle’s strategic location offers views of Elazığ’s Harput Castle and Pertek’s Sağman Castle.

Travelers between Elazığ and Tunceli often capture scenic photos of the site, while those wishing to visit use excursion boats from the ferry dock. With support from the Tunceli Governorship, the Pertek District Governorate has been implementing projects to enhance tourism appeal, including a nearly completed restaurant and cafe.

Once part of the castle’s fortifications along the Pertek side of Keban Dam Lake, the gate has become visible only twice since the dam was built 51 years ago. Historically, it served as a checkpoint for soldiers and visitors and a watchtower for agricultural lands.

Kağan Tunç, a resident, highlighted the impact of drought on the lake’s water levels, noting that in past years, the region would typically have 2 meters of snow by this time.

"Pertek Castle has hosted many civilizations, leaving behind their architectural traces; the Ottoman Empire restored the castle to its current form and this year, due to drought, water levels have significantly dropped, revealing the lower gate of the castle. In 51 years, this has only happened twice," he said.

Hıdır Turan, who operates a boat service to the castle, recalled stories from his grandfather, Kelekçi Hüseyin, one of the region’s oldest boatmen.

"Before the Keban Dam, people crossed the Murat River using traditional rafts made of inflated animal hides. My grandfather often told us about the old days of the castle. Due to this year’s hot and dry weather, the dam’s water levels have dropped, exposing the historic gate. Seeing it in person has been a remarkable experience," he said.