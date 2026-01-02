Water levels at the Türkmenli Reservoir in the Marmaraereğlisi district of Türkiye's northwestern city of Tekirdağ have fallen to a critical level due to last year’s drought and continued lack of rainfall, authorities have said.

The reservoir, which is used for irrigation and supplies drinking water to some neighborhoods in the district, has dropped to below 1% capacity.

As the water level fell below usable levels, small islets, mud layers and vegetation have emerged in parts of the reservoir.

Marmaraereğlisi Mayor Onur Bozkurter said the water level has dropped below a critical threshold because of severe drought and water shortages.

Calling on residents to conserve water to avoid further hardship, Bozkurter said the situation highlights the scale of the crisis.

“Unfortunately, the water level at the Türkmenli Reservoir has fallen below zero,” he said. “This picture clearly shows how serious the drought we are experiencing has become. I urge our citizens, especially during this period, to use water more carefully and sparingly. We are going through a time when every drop of water is valuable.”

Tekirdağ, located in the Marmara region, has been among several provinces affected by reduced precipitation over the past year. Meteorological data have shown rainfall levels in parts of the region falling well below seasonal averages, putting pressure on reservoirs used for both drinking water and agriculture.

Local administrations across the region have previously warned of the risk of water shortages, urging residents to reduce consumption and avoid unnecessary use, particularly during the summer months when demand typically increases. In some areas, municipalities have introduced restrictions on irrigation and other non-essential water use.

Türkiye has faced recurring drought conditions in recent years, with water levels in dams and reservoirs fluctuating sharply depending on seasonal rainfall. Experts have warned that prolonged dry periods pose increasing risks to water security, agriculture and local economies, particularly in regions reliant on surface water resources.

Authorities in Marmaraereğlisi said they are monitoring the situation closely and emphasized that water conservation will remain a priority until rainfall levels improve and reservoir levels recover.