After almost eight months, 13 countries and 5,000 grueling kilometers, three Irish kayakers reached the Asiatic shore of Istanbul, completing an epic journey that began in Dublin.

Johnny Coyne, Liam Cotter and Ryan Fallon came to the end of their cross-continental expedition, "Project Dublin to Istanbul,” last Friday - a feat of endurance aimed at raising funds for a therapeutic center in Ireland for children with cancer and boost awareness for humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

They paddled up to the district of Üsküdar, which faces continental Europe from the other side of the Istanbul Strait, they were welcomed by their families, Anadolu Agency (AA), Bosnian-Australian filmmaker and activist Reshad Strik, and supporters from around the world. The trio posed with the flags of Ireland, Türkiye and Palestine.

Donning a Türkiye national football jersey to mark the moment, Johnny Coyne said the expedition transformed his outlook on life.

"You’re out in the nature all the time and it feels very primitive,” he told AA. "You’re going all day, you’re struggling all day - and you appreciate the little things so much. That’s how it gives me purpose.”

But the journey wasn’t without its doubts. One of the toughest setbacks came in France, where a canal closure left them stranded for three weeks.

"We were asked to leave the canals in France because the section we got to was closed. We were stuck for three weeks with not knowing what to do,” he recalled.

Instead of quitting, the trio carried their kayaks 350 kilometers (about 217 miles) - on foot - to reach the Danube’s source.

"We were going up mountains, along rivers, just pulling our kayaks. That was one of the most challenging moments, but we managed to get through it.”

Living with only essentials, Coyne said, reshaped his sense of what matters. Sleeping under the stars, relying on each other, and moving through vast landscapes revealed lessons that could not be taught in conventional settings.

He also stressed that the trip was not just about testing their limits - it was about raising awareness for causes close to their hearts. That includes Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 52,000 Palestinians and leveled vast swathes of the enclave, while its ongoing siege has left hundreds of thousands grappling with severe shortages of food, fuel, and medicine.

"I know there’s not much I can do personally but spread awareness,” said Coyne, referring to the humanitarian crisis. "I just think everyone knows and there needs to be an input to it.”

Roughest waters

For teammate Liam Cotter, the most punishing stretch was the English Channel.

"The most difficult stretch of water we were on was probably the English Channel,” he said. "Myself and Johnny, we arrived on the cliffs of Dover at about 10 or 11 p.m. the night before we were crossing.

"We slept right underneath the cliffs of Dover - no tent - we just jumped into our sleeping bags, slept for about four hours, got up at about 4 a.m. and just got going.”

What should have taken just a few hours ended up taking half the day.

"The weather wasn’t what it was supposed to be, it was choppy ... it was really, really tough, but we got there in the end.”

Cotter said their resilience, forged by deep friendship, helped them push through.

"I think that me and Johnny make a pretty good team. Even when we did get in arguments, I think we’re pretty good at just laying it to rest and just getting over it and just moving on with things.”

"Some days we’re in the kayaks for eight hours straight and no breaks. We just go and just eating tins of tuna and nuts and stuff all day. It can get a bit monotonous.”

Yet, for Cotter, the mission went beyond the paddle.

"We’re making a documentary, so we have an opportunity to spread the word,” he said, referring to the conditions Palestinians face under Israeli attacks in Gaza. "It’s horrendous, it’s criminal, and it’s great for us to have the opportunity to spread the word and help people understand what’s happening.”

Ryan Fallon joined the expedition in Strasbourg, Germany.

There were times during the expedition when he had to make tough decisions to keep the group safe. But the kindness they encountered on the road made it all worthwhile.

"What surprised me most? People’s kindness,” he said. "Especially in Türkiye, people have been so amazing and welcoming.”

But as the team entered Istanbul, navigating the crowded waters of its iconic strait made for a stressful final stretch.

As they cut across the international commercial chokepoint, he said, they "were really cramped in, getting splashed around. I was afraid of capsizing at the end.”

Looking to the future, Fallon said upcoming adventures would also center around meaningful causes.

"We always want to have some cause that people can donate to,” he said. "Gaza is a big one. We’re Irish, and we can relate so much to what’s going on in Gaza.”

"It’s not controversial to be saying that it’s a genocide. Because all you have to do is look into it for like five minutes,” he said.

Family, fear, pride

Coyne’s sister, Clodagh Stankard, flew in from Vancouver to welcome her brother.

"I think that my family were a little bit more nervous than I am,” she said. "There’s always a bit of fear and a bit of nerves but I know that Johnny, anything he says, he can put his mind to it.”

For much of the trip, she anxiously awaited his messages.

"At the end of every day, we’d hope for a message from him. If there wasn’t one, that’s when we’d get nervous.”

Watching him arrive in Istanbul was deeply emotional.

"I could not be happier to be here today to support Johnny and the boys and to be here with my family,” she said. "I came here all the way from Vancouver, Canada and I would not have missed this moment for anything.”

Ryan’s mother, Michelle, came from the Netherlands for the finish. "I was just so super proud of them,” she said, her voice trembling.

Among those celebrating the team’s arrival was Bosnian-Australian actor and activist Reshad Strik, who praised their mission and message.

"These guys want to do something for change,” he said, pointing to how their expedition had grown into a platform to speak on political issues.

He said the team left Ireland not just in search of adventure, but also to honor their admiration for Türkiye - citing deep historical ties between Irish and Turkish people.

"Irish people definitely speak up,” Strik added. "This is an amazing example of what can be achieved.”

"These guys traveled for seven months ... to bring two beautiful countries together and make them closer. I think it’s beautiful.”

For a journey spanning Europe, Strik said, he could not imagine a more fitting destination.

"It’s so iconic ... they’ve gone through pretty much all of Europe and now they’re reaching the tip of Asia. There’s no better city in the world to end this journey.

"It’s a complete beautiful fairytale that they ended in what I believe is the capital city of the world.”