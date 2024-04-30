A dust storm in southeastern Anatolia, Türkiye, is significantly affecting daily life in the region.

Diyarbakır, where the dust and sand from North Africa are concentrated, experienced a decrease in air quality and visibility. The city became shrouded in a haze, covering car and house balconies with dust.

The historical sites of the city were also shrouded by the poor weather conditions.

In Mardin, the storm began in the morning and reduced visibility, especially in the city center and some districts.

Historical buildings, vehicles, and the windows and balconies of houses in the city were covered with dust.

The storm also negatively affected life in Siirt, with the city experiencing decreased visibility and air quality, starting in the morning hours.

In Şırnak, dust-laden clouds loomed in the morning hours in the central, Cizre, Idil and Silopi districts, eventually raining down and covering cars and balconies.

Amid the adverse weather, the Cudi and Gabar Mountains became nearly invisible, causing reduced visibility and decreased air quality.

In the Cizre district, some citizens wore masks to protect themselves from the low air quality.

Officials from the 15th Regional Directorate of the General Directorate of Meteorology stated that the dust would continue to disrupt life in Diyarbakır, Mardin, Batman, Siirt, Şırnak and Şanlıurfa through Wednesday.

Officials noted that rain is expected in the region on May 2, stating: "The effect of dust transport will end with the rain. Rain is expected to continue until the weekend."

Professor Abdurrahman Şenyiğit, from the Department of Chest Diseases at Dicle University's (DÜ) Faculty of Medicine in Diyarbakır, said that dust storms are actually natural events that should occur worldwide.

Şenyiğit pointed out that tons of dust are spread each year globally from deserts in Africa and Central Asia, affecting Türkiye.

He emphasized the need for caution, especially for individuals with chronic lung diseases, chronic and allergic conditions, and breathing difficulties. He recommended they avoid going outside if possible during this period. However, if they must go out, wearing a mask would be highly beneficial. He also advised these patients to consult a chest disease specialist if they experience any increase in symptoms.