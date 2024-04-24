Meteorologists have issued a warning about the expected dust storm in the Marmara region, urging caution against possible negative impacts on daily life, such as reduced visibility, air quality deterioration and transportation disruptions.

According to the statement from the Istanbul Regional Forecast and Early Warning Center of the Meteorology 1st Regional Directorate, dust transportation is expected in the region today based on the latest assessments.

The statement emphasized the need to be cautious and take precautions against negative effects such as reduced visibility, decreased air quality and transportation disruptions.

The Ankara Governor's Office also announced the expected dust to engulf the province on Wednesday and issued warnings about the possible disruptions low visibility and air quality could cause.