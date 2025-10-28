A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Sındırgı district of Balıkesir in western Türkiye at 10:48 p.m. on Monday, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported.

The quake, centered in Sındırgı at a depth of about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles), was felt widely across the Marmara and Aegean regions, including Istanbul, Izmir, Bursa, Tekirdağ, Kocaeli and Sakarya.

The main shock was followed by more than 26 aftershocks within the first hour, the strongest registering a magnitude of 4.2.

Authorities said field assessments were immediately launched in coordination with AFAD and local administrations. While no fatalities were reported, officials confirmed that one unoccupied building in Sındırgı collapsed after the quake. The structure had reportedly sustained damage in previous tremors, and AFAD teams continued to inspect nearby areas to ensure no one was trapped or injured.

Balıkesir Governor Ismail Ustaoğlu said emergency response teams began ground surveys across Sındırgı and surrounding rural areas. “All relevant teams have been mobilized for on-site inspections. We wish our citizens well and pray for protection from future disasters,” he said in a statement on social media.

Sındırgı District Governor Doğukan Koyuncu said that limited damage had been recorded in several spots but confirmed that no casualties had yet been reported. “A few structures have sustained damage. We are currently verifying the situation in nearby villages. So far, there are no reports of injuries or deaths,” he said.

Local village leaders also reported that most rural neighborhoods, including Gölcük and Kızılgür, did not appear to have suffered major damage.

The Istanbul Governor's Office said no damage had been reported in the city. “As of now, we have not received any notifications of damage in Istanbul. All related units will continue their monitoring throughout the night,” the statement read.

AFAD’s central coordination team activated the Türkiye Disaster Response Plan (TAMP), with all working groups convening at the National Disaster and Emergency Management Center in Ankara.

Experts noted that the quake’s relatively shallow depth contributed to its wide felt area but limited its destructive potential. Seismologists are continuing to monitor aftershocks across the region.

By early Tuesday morning, emergency teams remained deployed across Sındırgı and neighboring districts, inspecting buildings and assisting residents concerned about returning to their homes.