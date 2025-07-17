The Ministry of National Education (MEB) continues to place strong emphasis on transparency, security and fairness in Türkiye’s High School Entrance System (LGS) exam, which serves as a critical step for millions of students transitioning from middle to high school.

National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin recently provided detailed clarifications regarding the administration, security measures, exam results and ongoing educational reforms, addressing concerns that arose around the LGS exam and highlighting steps taken to maintain the integrity of the examination process.

In response to circulating questions about exam security, Tekin clarified: “The exam questions were not leaked before the exam. Although images appeared online shortly after the exam, they were shared more than an hour after the exam had ended and therefore, the security of the exam was not compromised.”

He elaborated on the ministry’s efforts to safeguard the examination process: “The environment where exam questions are prepared is completely isolated and equipped with signal-blocking devices such as jammers to prevent any unauthorized communication. From printing to distribution, every step is supervised by the police and ministry officials.”

The ministry’s firm stance on exam security includes comprehensive physical and technological precautions. For example, the environment where exam questions are prepared is strictly isolated, equipped with signal-blocking devices such as jammers to prevent any unauthorized communication. From printing to distribution, all processes are carried out under police and Ministry supervision to ensure no breaches occur.

Furthermore, inside exam halls, devices capable of recording images or transmitting information, such as earphones or similar equipment, are strictly banned to protect the confidentiality of exam materials.

Tekin also shared detailed information on the performance statistics of students participating in the LGS exam. Contrary to claims that an unusually high number of students from a single province achieved full marks, Tekin clarified the data

Minister Tekin shared detailed statistics on student performance, emphasizing the normalcy of the results despite rumors to the contrary: “There are 719 students nationwide who scored full marks. Of these, 164 are from Istanbul, 26 from Adana and 20 from Bursa. These numbers correspond to the size of the student populations in each province.”

He cautioned against misleading interpretations, stating, “Claims that hundreds of students from a single province achieved full scores are unfounded. It is important to understand these figures in their proper context.”

Highlighting the ministry’s support for student success, Tekin added: “For the past two years, we have encouraged students to rely on their textbooks and official educational materials. Supplementary courses through our Learning Support Centers (DYK) provide additional, tailored assistance with teachers chosen by the students themselves.”

Responding to opinions suggesting that the exam questions were difficult, Minister Tekin shared that feedback from students indicated the exam was manageable and within expected levels of difficulty. Such perceptions often arise from external factors or misunderstanding and are not reflective of the overall experience of the student body.

Tekin also provided insights into the concept of project schools, which was introduced in 2014 to foster innovation and provide schools the opportunity to implement pedagogical and academic projects that distinguish them from others. The process involves approval at multiple levels, including district, provincial and ministry authorities, to ensure projects meet high academic standards and serve educational goals.

Over time, some deviations from the original intentions for project schools were observed. The ministry has since reevaluated these schools to bring them back in line with the intended purpose. New regulations were established concerning project acceptance, academic focus, implementation duration and monitoring methods. These changes aim to strengthen cooperation between schools, civil society and professional organizations, particularly in vocational education.

Regarding the ongoing discussions about Türkiye’s 12-year compulsory education system, Minister Tekin stated: “There are varied opinions across academic circles, civil society and professional organizations. We are carefully evaluating all proposals to ensure any future changes meet the educational needs of our students and comply with legal frameworks.”

As a result, the ministry is evaluating proposals and suggestions related to potential revisions in the structure and duration of compulsory education. The goal is to ensure that any changes made align with the country’s educational needs and legal framework, ultimately benefiting both students and society as a whole.

In response to questions about school dress codes, the minister discussed challenges arising from the current free-dress policy. He pointed out that allowing students to wear clothing freely has inadvertently led to competition centered on brand names and socioeconomic status, causing divisions and conflicts within school communities.

To address these issues, the ministry is considering a return to a uniform dress code policy, which is expected to reduce disparities among students, promote equality, and minimize disputes between parents and the school administration.