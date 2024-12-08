Education expenditures in Türkiye amounted to a total of TL 2.58 trillion lira ($98.4 billion) between 2019 and 2023.

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), Türkiye's education spending increased steadily over the past five years. In 2019, total education expenditures amounted to TL 251.9 billion ($9.5 billion), rising to TL 267.6 billion in 2020, marking an increase of approximately 6.3%. In 2021, the figure reached TL 347.1 billion, reflecting a growth of around 29.7% compared to 2020. Education spending further increased by 69.3% to TL 587.4 billion in 2022. By 2023, education spending soared to TL 1.13 trillion lira, marking a 92.5% increase from the previous year, and a 4.5-fold rise over the five-year period.

During this time, government spending on education also saw significant growth. In 2019, the government allocated TL 187.6 billion for education, which rose by nearly 400% to TL 936.9 billion by 2023. Over the five years, the government’s total education spending reached TL 2.05 trillion.

Household spending on education increased by about 178.4%, from TL 54.1 billion in 2019 to TL 150.5 billion in 2023. In total, households spent TL 427.9 billion on education during this period.

As of the 2023-2024 academic year, Türkiye has a total of 75,467 schools, consisting of 61,111 public schools, 14,352 private schools and four open education schools. These include 18,866 pre-schools, 25,245 primary schools, 18,850 secondary schools, and 12,506 high schools.

Additionally, Türkiye's higher education system includes 208 universities with approximately 7 million students, further reflecting the country's diverse and extensive education landscape.