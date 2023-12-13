President of Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) Abdullah Eren highlighted the pivotal role of educated Turkish Alumni in fostering stronger bonds between Türkiye and African nations during a significant visit to Tanzania, Zanzibar and Kenya.

Eren, accompanied by a delegation, engaged in several high-level meetings with key figures including Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Tanzanian Deputy Minister of Education Omari Kipanga, Tanzania's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Responsible for Diaspora in Kenya Roseline K. Njogu and Deputy Minister of Education in Kenya Belio Richard Kipsang.

Meetings were also conducted with officials including Zanzibar's Minister of Education and Vocational Training Lela Mohamed Mussa, President of Kenya's Supreme Council of Muslims Al Hajj Hasan Ole Naado, and Sheikh Ally Khamisi Ngeruko, Deputy Mufti of the Muslim Council (BAKWATA).

Eren's visit also included interactions with prominent educational institutions like the University of Nairobi, the University of Dar es Salaam, and Muhimbili University of Health.

There were also discussions focusing on the vital role of Türkiye Alumni – graduates who had studied in Türkiye and have since held influential positions worldwide – in enhancing relations between Türkiye and these African countries. Eren emphasized the significant contributions these alumni make in various capacities, underscoring their support for Türkiye's global justice advocacy.

Eren highlighted Türkiye's active engagement in international politics, emphasizing the need for a reformed global order, resonating with President Erdogan's call for a more inclusive global structure. Addressing current global challenges, Eren underscored the necessity for a new system, emphasizing that Türkiye's efforts should be amplified.

He reiterated initiatives like Türkiye Graduates are crucial in amplifying Türkiye's stance and efforts in advocating for global justice.

Expressing high regard for Türkiye Alumni Meetings and the esteemed graduates who completed their university education in Türkiye, Eren highlighted: "We have graduates who have carved out successful careers in their respective countries. During these meetings, we reconnected with them. Their enduring affection for Türkiye remains palpable. We seek to tap into their wealth of experiences and aspire to welcome more students from African nations. Our Türkiye Alumni associations are pivotal, and we aim for increased graduate mobility through their concerted efforts."

Underlining efforts to unite Turkish entrepreneurs investing in African countries with Turkish Alumni, Eren noted: "Our Türkiye Alumni serve as voluntary ambassadors for our country. We intend to foster closer ties with our graduates. We encourage interactions between our graduates and Turkish business figures and companies investing in these regions. I'm confident that Turkish companies investing in these regions greatly benefit from the expertise of our Turkish graduates."

Recalling the African initiative launched in Türkiye in 2005 under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership, Eren highlighted a significant upsurge in institutional efforts toward Africa. He underscored an increase in the number of scholarships granted by YTB to students from African countries, mentioning, "Zanzibar President Hüseyin Ali Mwinyi is also a graduate who studied at a Turkish Faculty of Medicine.

"During our visits, we engage with them. Several prominent business figures, politicians, and academics abroad are Turkish graduates. We make concerted efforts to maintain their affinity for Türkiye," he added.

Eren emphasized the burgeoning collaboration between Türkiye and Africa through a mutually beneficial model, saying: "Africa boasts rich historical legacies and substantial underground resources. Regrettably, it has suffered from a history of colonialism. If we seek reasons for the challenges faced by the African continent, it is rooted in its colonial past. The blame lies with the countries that colonized Africa. Türkiye endeavors to foster an equitable relationship, prioritizing fair integration across all institutions."