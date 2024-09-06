The Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) brought together graduates from Bosnia-Herzegovina who completed their higher education in Türkiye at an event held on Thursday at the Turkish Embassy in Sarajevo.

The event saw participation from alumni of various Turkish universities, with YTB President Abdullah Eren emphasizing the "special significance" of Bosnia-Herzegovina to Türkiye. He noted that Türkiye Alumni Associations (TÜMED) exist in 34 countries globally, with Bosnia holding a unique place due to its historical and cultural ties with Türkiye.

"Bosnia is the jewel of the Balkans," said Eren. "For 460 years, we lived hand in hand, side by side. During the difficult times in the 1990s, when Bosnia-Herzegovina fought for its national identity, Türkiye stood by Bosnia’s side."

Eren recalled the crucial role of the Turkish Embassy during the Bosnian War. "This hall is named after Şükrü Tufan, our ambassador during the war. The Turkish Embassy was the only one that remained open in Sarajevo, and Ambassador Tufan was a key figure."

He stressed Türkiye’s belief in the potential of the people of Bosnia-Herzegovina, adding that stability in the Balkans depends on Bosnia maintaining its own stability. Eren also noted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s commitment to ensuring peace in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

"Nearly 1,000 students from Bosnia have graduated from Turkish universities. Today, we face a migration issue. Not only Bosnia but all Balkan countries are seeing their skilled workforce migrate to European countries. We need to turn this into an opportunity," Eren said.

He highlighted the significance of diaspora communities, stating, "There are 3.5 million Turks living in Germany, and 300,000 Bosniaks in the United States. Our priority is Bosnia’s stability and the investment we make in its human capital. Currently, bilateral trade between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina stands at $1 billion, with $300 million in direct Turkish investment."

Eren also pointed out that over 200 Turkish companies operate in Bosnia, employing many Bosnian graduates from Turkish universities.

During the event, Eren announced the opening of TÜMED’s new office in Sarajevo, inviting alumni to get involved. "We want to expand the association and bring together graduates with local business leaders and professional managers," he said.

In his remarks, Eren also reflected on his own family’s roots in Greece’s Western Thrace region, where his aunt and uncle still reside. He praised the Ottoman Empire’s legacy of warming people’s hearts wherever it went.

Shifting his focus to international affairs, Eren expressed frustration with the global political system’s failures, particularly regarding the ongoing crisis in Gaza. "International politics is at a standstill. Children have been dying in Gaza for nearly 11 months, with 45,000 people killed and 15,000 children murdered. No international law can sanction Israel. Our duty is clear: we must be strong in every field."

Eren praised Türkiye’s efforts over the past 20 years to build a strong nation, highlighting advancements in technology and defense. "Türkiye’s efforts aren’t just for itself but also for its brotherly nations, including Bosnia-Herzegovina," he concluded.

Following his speech, Eren officially inaugurated TÜMED’s new office in Sarajevo, where he discussed future initiatives with the alumni.