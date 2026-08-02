Türkiye will compete for the first time at the International Nuclear Science Olympiad (INSO-2026), to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from Aug. 2 to 9, with a team of high school students aiming to secure the country's first medals at the competition.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, the high school students representing Türkiye have completed their final preparations in the capital, Ankara.

Following a nationwide selection process involving applications from 30 schools, students from Istanbul Private Bahçeşehir High School for Science and Technology earned the right to represent the country.

The team received specialized training aligned with the Olympiad curriculum, covering atomic structure, the atomic nucleus, radiation, nuclear fission and fusion, environmental radioactivity, radiation safety, radiation risks, and applications of nuclear and radiation technologies.

Türkiye participated as an observer in last year's Olympiad, which was established to promote international cooperation in nuclear science and technology education, and will compete as a full participant for the first time at this year's third edition.

After completing a two-day practical training program at the Nuclear Energy Research Institute (NÜKEN), part of the Turkish Energy, Nuclear and Mineral Research Agency (TENMAK), the team will head to Jeddah aiming to win medals.

Highlighting the pride of representing Türkiye, competing student Omer Akan said the team had prepared extensively for the competition and was confident of achieving strong results.

"We prepared very well for this process. We hope to achieve great success in these competitions. We would like to thank our Minister of Energy and Natural Resources for his unwavering support throughout this journey," he said.

Another team member, Mert Andaç Karan, said they were excited to bring home medals and make Türkiye proud at the event, where the country is competing for the first time.