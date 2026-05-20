Ibn Haldun University (IHU) hosted its first annual International Students’ Day on Wednesday, providing an academic and cultural platform to showcase diversity and promote the values of peace, inclusion and solidarity. Students from more than 80 countries attended the event.

The program aimed to encourage intercultural dialogue and highlight the role of higher education institutions in international cooperation.

The ceremony opened with remarks from IHU Rector Atilla Arkan and Deputy Chairperson of the Board of Trustees Bilal Erdoğan. United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed spoke to participants in a video message, while Deputy Minister Mehmet Cangir delivered a keynote address.

“We think that in this day and age, when we have genocide, wars and conflicts around the world, and when the rules-based international system is no longer functioning effectively, we really need an environment where intellectuals from different parts of the world work hard to ensure that this world still serves the interests of humanity and puts human beings at the center of thinking and intellectual debate," said Erdoğan.

Ambassadors and diplomatic representatives also attended the program, which featured a panel discussion titled “Internationalization in Higher Education” on the future of intellectual exchange across borders.

Beyond the formal sessions, the campus featured student-led cultural booths, traditional dance performances and international cuisine. Guests also participated in an interactive “Passport Game,” collecting stamps as they explored country booths and university units.

The event concluded with a talk and musical performance by Maher Zain, followed by an awards ceremony and closing remarks celebrating unity in diversity.