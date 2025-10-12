As part of the “Disasters and Resilience Month” activities organized by the Ministry of National Education (MEB), simultaneous evacuation drills will be held in all schools on Monday, Oct. 13.

According to a statement from the Ministry, within the framework of the “Green Homeland – My School Is the Cure for the Future” initiative, the MEB designated October as “Disasters and Resilience Month” in the thematic calendar for the 2025-2026 academic year.

In this context, simultaneous evacuation drills will take place in all schools on Oct. 13 to mark the “International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.”

To promote a comprehensive approach to disaster awareness and risk reduction education in schools and strengthen it through family involvement, the Ministry prepared a “Disaster and Emergency Card.”

The card, which includes a video message from National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, aims to raise awareness among students about disaster preparedness. It features checklists for students and parents under topics such as “home safety, preparing a disaster kit, identifying an assembly point, conducting family drills, and taking precautions against regional risks.”

In his message to students and parents as part of the Disasters and Resilience Month, Tekin emphasized the importance of being prepared for disasters.

He urged parents to engage in awareness activities with their children, saying, “Dear parents, our teachers have discussed with students the precautions that can be taken against disasters. Through various activities, they guided children to learn by experiencing and practicing. We kindly ask you to give your children the opportunity to share what they have learned at school with you at home."

He continued, "Let us not forget that our greatest strength against disasters is knowledge, preparation and solidarity. Our unity and togetherness are the inspiration for building "the Century of Türkiye" through education, awareness and cooperation.”

After the drills, students will practice the correct behaviors during a disaster and take the “Disaster and Emergency Card” home to their parents. Families will be encouraged to prepare disaster kits, determine assembly areas, and conduct “hazard hunts” in their homes.

Throughout October, partner institutions such as the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) will contribute to school-based activities focusing on disaster awareness, first aid, search and rescue, and resilience.