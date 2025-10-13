The Ministry of National Education (MEB) carried out an earthquake drill simultaneously in all of the country's 81 provinces as part of its “Green Homeland – My School Is the Cure for the Future” project.

At Ataşehir Şehit Akın Sertçelik Anatolian Imam Hatip High School in Istanbul, students participated in a drill and received comprehensive training on earthquake preparedness, disaster awareness and risk reduction.

Istanbul Provincial National Education Director Murat Mücahit Yentür said 3 million students in Istanbul started their day with disaster awareness, highlighting the importance of preparedness in schools.

“This morning, our students woke up with disaster awareness and began their classes. We consider this very important because disasters cannot be eliminated in our country,” Yentür said. “However, their impact can be minimized through education, awareness and taking preventive measures. Everything starts with education.”

The nationwide drill also included the preparation of a “Disaster and Emergency Card” by students. The card featured checklists on home safety, emergency kit preparation, identifying meeting points, conducting family drills, and taking measures against regional risks.

The card also contained a video message from Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin aimed at raising awareness among students. The initiative seeks to involve families in disaster preparedness while providing a holistic approach to risk reduction.

During the drill, students were taught the “Drop, Cover, Hold On” method and practiced it under the guidance of instructors. Sirens sounded to simulate an earthquake scenario and students evacuated classrooms, descended stairways and gathered in the schoolyard under teacher supervision. They remained in the yard until the risk of an earthquake passed.

After the drill, Yentür explained the importance of the exercise, linking it to International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

“Oct. 13 is International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction. On this occasion, the Ministry conducted an evacuation drill in all 81 provinces. In Istanbul, approximately 7,000 schools with 3 million students and 170,000 teachers participated. This drill was implemented under the Ministry’s directives. While disasters cannot be prevented entirely, their effects can be reduced through education and awareness,” he said.

Yentür emphasized that students’ training extends beyond the classroom. “Our disaster and risk cards are used at home as well. Parents check emergency kits, prepare their homes and create family disaster plans. We aim to spread awareness from classrooms to homes, neighborhoods and across the country.”

Students participate in a disaster awareness training and earthquake evacuation drill at Haydar Aliyev Middle School, Ankara, Türkiye, Oct. 13, 2025. (AA Photo)

Mehmet Fatih Kurtulmuş, coordinator of the Workplace Health and Safety Unit at the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of National Education, explained the broader aim of the project.

“The earthquake drill is part of the ministry’s ‘Green Homeland and Cure Project,’ which aims to raise awareness among students, ensure proper behavior in schools and homes and build a society prepared for disasters,” Kurtulmuş said.

He added that the Ministry repeats these drills regularly. “We conducted a similar drill last month, and another will take place at the end of this month. Since Türkiye is prone to earthquakes, students must learn the correct behavior in advance.”

Kurtulmuş also highlighted the structural improvements in schools. “Under the Ministry’s budget and the Istanbul Governorship’s support, schools have been strengthened, rebuilt, or reinforced to provide safer environments. Our focus is not only on the physical structures but also on the educational dimension. We educate students, parents and staff to prepare for disasters at home and in schools.”

The training includes preparing family disaster plans, emergency kits, identifying gathering points, conducting household drills and performing home safety assessments. These measures aim to minimize risks and reduce potential harm during earthquakes.

Students who participated emphasized the value of the drills. Yunus Emre Yılmaz said, “These drills are useful because they teach us what to do during an earthquake, including quick evacuation and the ‘Drop, Cover, Hold On’ method. I think these drills should be expanded throughout Türkiye to increase earthquake awareness.”

Fellow student Yusuf Hamit Atalay added: “Drills should be conducted more frequently, especially in Istanbul, which is an earthquake-prone city. Practicing in a calm classroom environment is beneficial because it allows us to learn without the stress of a real earthquake. Controlled drills help us respond more effectively during a real event.”

Yentür concluded by emphasizing the ongoing commitment to disaster education. “We will continue these efforts throughout the year, ensuring that students, families, and communities are prepared. Today, our students carried out the evacuation plan in a prepared and conscious manner. We hope for disaster-free days ahead, and may our country never experience another major earthquake. Education remains the key to awareness and safety.”