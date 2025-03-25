Education Minister Yusuf Tekin has emphasized the importance of ethical values in schools, stating that students should experience virtues such as kindness, honesty, self-discipline, patience, respect, love, responsibility, patriotism and generosity.

On Monday, Tekin made the remarks at an iftar program held at the Beştepe National Exhibition Hall in the Presidential Complex, attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Addressing the gathering, Tekin said he was pleased to share the spirit and blessings of Ramadan with the education community. He noted that this year’s observance in schools was different, aligning with the Türkiye Century Education Model implemented for the 2024-2025 academic year.

“We want our children and young people to feel and live the atmosphere of Ramadan truly,” Tekin said. He underscored that schools prioritized social and individual ethical values, encouraging students to embrace them through experience.

As part of the initiative, students decorated their schools with Ramadan-themed activities, created "kindness notebooks," organized iftar meals and prepared aid packages for those in need. Tekin stated that these efforts contributed to strengthening national consciousness and unity.

“In defiance of criticism driven by political and ideological biases, our children enthusiastically and joyfully embraced the fundamental values that keep our nation together,” he said.

Tekin affirmed that the education community, under Erdoğan’s leadership and support, remains committed to raising a generation equipped with national unity and solidarity, working to shape the upcoming century as the "Century of Türkiye."

He also expressed gratitude to Erdoğan for hosting the iftar and extended his best wishes for a peaceful and joyous upcoming Ramadan Bayram.